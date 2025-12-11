WIFTA Hosts Special Screening of C23 Productions’ 'Hidden Branches' with Filmmaker Cydne Pitcher

A thoughtful screening and talk-back centered on meaningful storytelling and seeking partners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in Film & Television Atlanta (WIFTA) hosted a special members’ screening and discussion on November 20 at Limelight Theater, featuring Hidden Branches , the newest docuseries created by filmmaker Cydne Pitcher, owner of Atlanta-based C23 Productions. WIFTA members gathered for a night of networking and meaningful conversation, with a screening of the docuseries’ first episode followed by an in-depth talk-back with Pitcher.Hidden Branches is a moving docuseries that delves into complex family histories and the truths uncovered through DNA testing and research. The series reveals how these legacies influence identity, relationships, and self-perception. Following the screening, WIFTA attendees engaged in a thoughtful discussion with Pitcher, gaining insight into her creative process and the project’s inspirations.“It was truly an honor to share Hidden Branches with the WIFTA community,” said Cydne Pitcher, Founder of C23 Productions. “This series showcases profoundly personal real-life experiences, and we've been very intentional about honoring them in an impactful and respectful way. Getting to share the first episode with WIFTA, surrounded by women who champion creativity and authenticity in filmmaking, made the entire experience deeply meaningful. I hope that audiences who watch this project feel inspired and recognize the power of their own stories.”“WIFTA is committed to uplifting the voices and visions of women across every corner of this industry,” said Dr. Robyn Watson, President of WIFTA. “Cydne’s work is such a beautiful display of the passion and talent we have here in Georgia. The screening of Hidden Branches was a celebration of her artistry and a reminder of why we create these spaces: to ensure that women can come together, share their impactful work, and build meaningful connections.”Following the successful screening of her first episode of Hidden Branches, Cydne Pitcher announces the next phase of development and invites conversations with film financiers, investors, studios/networks, and streaming platforms. As a writer–director–producer–actor with a proven ability to create compelling, audience-forward stories, Cydne is building on the momentum to scale Hidden Branches into a fully financed production and distribution-ready slate.As Hidden Branches continues to develop, C23 Productions remains focused on highlighting the docuseries' impactful storytelling. To learn more about the project or arrange an interview with filmmaker Cydne Pitcher, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559.

