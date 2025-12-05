CogNet Celebrates a Highly Successful 2025 Marked by Rapid Growth and Key Industry Milestones

Back-Office Pit-Crew Celebrates a Year of Expansion, Innovation and National Recognition

Our growth, recognition and continued engagement with industry leaders demonstrate the value and impact of the solutions we deliver.” — John Sansoucie, Chairman & CEO of CogNet

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , a Business Process Management (BPM) company focused on the Human Resource (HR) Services and Technology industry, is proud to celebrate a remarkably successful 2025, highlighted by accelerated company growth, major industry recognitions and increased visibility across premier HR and staffing events. Throughout the year, CogNet strengthened its market position, expanded its client footprint and continued to impact HR back-office operations worldwide.CogNet achieved one of its most significant milestones in 2025 by being named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. The company’s 2,000+ spot jump from its 2024 ranking underscores its sustained momentum and reflects strong demand for CogNet’s innovative HR technology solutions.In 2025, CogNet invested in strategic event participation to deepen industry relationships and elevate brand presence:- Sponsored the SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit in Las Vegas, one of the industry’s most prestigious gatherings, and engaged attendees through its dedicated booth presence.- Attended the American Staffing Association Staffing World Conference, continuing to enhance their reach into a critical portion of the HR Services Industry.- Served as a Diamond Sponsor at the PRO Software Training Camp 2025 in Houston, TX, demonstrating its commitment to supporting advancement in HR systems and workflow optimization.- Attended the NAPEO 2025 Annual Conference & Marketplace, strengthening its engagement with PEO leaders and showcasing tools designed to modernize HR back-office operations.Over the course of 2025, CogNet:- Growing its business in both revenue and reach, CogNet focused on serving all of the HR Services Industry, including but not limited to Payroll Providers, Staffing, ASO/PEO/HRO, Software etc.- Expanded the CogNet Team to over 600 employees worldwide, scale only comes with people.- Evolved into a Business Process Management (BPM) company, bringing both people and technology to solve client’s problems.- Created DRIVE, a proprietary AI solution to allow clients to bring technology into their operations quickly and efficiently, not just read about it.These achievements reflect CogNet’s mission to streamline HR workflows through forward-thinking technology and its commitment to helping organizations operate more efficiently.“2025 has been a milestone year for CogNet,” said John Sansoucie, Chairman & CEO. “Our growth, recognition and continued engagement with industry leaders demonstrate the value and impact of the solutions we deliver. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for the opportunities ahead.”For nearly two decades, CogNet has combined business process expertise with enabling technologies to deliver measurable gains in efficiency, compliance and profitability, often at a fraction of in-house costs. We become your Extended Office as a Service (EOaaS℠)! CogNet becomes a true extension of its clients’ teams, offering the scale, specialization and reliability needed for both peak seasons and long-term growth.To learn more, visit: https://www.cognethro.com ###About CogNetFor nearly two decades, CogNet has operated at the intersection of Business Process Services and enabling technologies, driving measurable gains in efficiency, compliance, and profitability—often at a fraction of in-house costs. With EOaaS℠, CogNet becomes an extension of its clients’ teams, providing scalability, specialization, and reliable support during both peak seasons and sustained growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.