Corning Data and Get IFS Help Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate IFS Cloud Outcomes

IFS Cloud Adoption

Partnership combines senior-led implementation governance with on demand IFS experts to de-risk implementations, upgrades, and complex projects.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corning Data today announced a strategic partnership with Get IFS Help, an IFS ERP advisory firm forged by former end users, providing manufacturers and asset-intensive organizations faster access to senior-level, real-world cloud ERP expertise across IFS Cloud implementations, upgrades, and optimization.Cloud ERP adoption continues to grow as companies modernize their core systems. The global cloud ERP market is projected to expand from 57.17 billion dollars in 2024 to 181.04 billion dollars by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 percent. IFS itself has reported strong momentum, with customers adopting IFS Cloud growing 71 percent year over year in the third quarter of 2024 and cloud revenue increasing 46 percent over the same period. As more organizations move business critical workloads onto IFS Cloud, demand for experienced implementation governance and functional experts continues to rise.Under the new partnership, Corning Data and Get IFS Help will coordinate on joint opportunities and client work where customers need both long term program leadership and flexible, on demand IFS specialists. Corning Data will focus on overall program governance, implementation health checks, and lifecycle services, while Get IFS Help will provide functional consulting, solution architecture, advisory support, and staff augmentation for IFS customers.“IFS implementations can be some of the hardest projects a mid-market manufacturer ever takes on,” said Rick Scearbo, Chief Revenue Officer at Corning Data. “Customers want a partner that is obsessed with minimizing risk, surfacing the wobbles before they become issues, and guiding them at every step. By teaming with Get IFS Help, we can pair our governance and delivery frameworks with a bench of proven IFS functional experts so customers feel supported from roadmap through go live and beyond.”“Get IFS Help was created to connect IFS customers with experienced former end users and consultants, fast,” said Craig, founder and CEO of Get IFS Help. “Our team lives in the details of IFS every day, from advisory and troubleshooting to solution design and staff augmentation. Partnering with Corning Data means our clients can tap into a senior implementation partner with global delivery, managed services, and a strong relationship with IFS, while still having a flexible way to add the specialist resources they need at critical moments.”Together, the firms will offer IFS customers:- Implementation governance, readiness assessments, and health checks for new IFS Cloud rollouts, upgrades, and migrations, led by Corning Data’s senior IFS consulting team.- On demand IFS expertise across finance, supply chain, manufacturing, and service, including hourly consulting, solution architecture, advisory services, and staff augmentation from Get IFS Help.- Ongoing managed services, including 24/7 support and application management for IFS environments, delivered by Corning Data’s IFS managed services practice.The partnership reinforces both companies’ focus on customer outcomes and long term relationships. Corning Data’s consultants average more than 18 years of ERP experience, and the firm has completed over 1,300 ERP projects, including numerous IFS deployments across regulated and manufacturing industries. Get IFS Help brings a team of former IFS end users and consultants who have worked with versions 7.5 through the latest releases of IFS Cloud.To learn more about how Corning Data and Get IFS Help support IFS customers, visit:Corning Data IFS services: https://corningdata.com/ifs/ Get IFS Help services: https://getifshelp.com/services/ About Corning DataCorning Data is a senior ERP consultancy focused on IFS, JD Edwards, and NetSuite support, implementation, and strategy. With over 40 years of technical experience and more than 1,327 successful ERP projects, Corning Data helps mid market and enterprise companies reduce risk, optimize performance, and extend the value of their ERP investment. The firm is a longtime IFS Channel Partner with deep expertise across industries and ITAR compliant, senior level support. Learn more at corningdata.com.About Get IFS HelpGet IFS Help is an IFS ERP consulting firm dedicated to solving IFS challenges with speed and precision. Built by former IFS end users and consultants, the company provides hourly IFS consulting, solution architecture design, implementation services, advisory support, and staff augmentation for IFS customers across manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy, and service industries. Learn more at getifshelp.com.Media contactsCraig KopelGet IFS Helpcraig@getifshelp.com

