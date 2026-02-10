Corning Data Shares Managed Services Support Survey Results Under Reyving Fahnz Initiative

Corning Data vs. ERP Managed Services Benchmarks

Support ticket surveys from the 2nd half of 2025 show 98% “Excellent” ratings, reinforcing responsive, clear support.

CORNING, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corning Data today shared recent managed services support satisfaction results as part of its ongoing Reyving Fahnz initiative, a company-wide effort focused on strengthening service delivery and continuously improving the customer experience.The results come from a ticket-by-ticket survey sent after help desk requests are closed, capturing feedback on each support interaction. In surveys collected from the 2nd half of 2025, 98% of responses rated Corning Data’s managed services support experience as “Excellent”.Building on the company’s previous customer survey results with a satisfaction average rating of 95% , Corning Data is using managed services ticket feedback to reinforce consistency at the point customers feel it most: day-to-day support. Under Reyving Fahnz, the team puts a clear name to how it operates, with clear communication, fast response, and closed-loop follow-through on every ticket and every piece of feedback.“Reyving Fahnz is the banner for how we deliver support, and ticket-level feedback helps us keep that experience consistent,” said Jodi Taylor, VP of Customer Success. “We review feedback regularly, follow up when something looks off, and use what we learn to improve communication and outcomes on the next ticket.”“These results reflect what we want customers to feel every time they reach out: fast response, clear ownership, and follow-through,” said Rick Scearbo, Chief Revenue Officer. “For prospects evaluating managed services, this is the kind of proof point that matters, because support quality shows up in performance, uptime, and confidence.”Turning Feedback Into Action - As part of its focus on creating Reyving Fahnz, Corning Data uses ticket-by-ticket feedback to reinforce a consistent managed services experience, including:- Clearer communication on ticket outcomes and next steps- Continued emphasis on responsiveness and root-cause focus- Ongoing internal review of repeat issues to prevent recurrenceTo learn more about Corning Data’s IFS Managed Services or Professional Services, visit: https://corningdata.com/ifs/ To learn more about Corning Data’s JD Edwards Managed Services, visit: https://corningdata.com/jde/managed-services/ About Corning Data:Corning Data is a senior ERP consultancy focused on IFS and JD Edwards support, implementation, and strategy. With over 40 years of technical experience and more than 1,300 successful ERP projects, Corning Data helps mid market and enterprise companies reduce risk, optimize performance, and extend the value of their ERP investment. The firm is a longtime IFS Channel Partner with deep expertise across industries and ITAR compliant, senior level support. Learn more at corningdata.com.

