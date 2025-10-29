Highlights of 2025 Corning Data Survey

2025 survey of Corning Data shows 95% satisfaction; Rey-Ving Fahnz adds closed-loop follow-ups, proactive health checks, and measurable follow-through.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corning Data today introduced Rey-Ving Fahnz, a Customer Success initiative that formalizes the company’s culture-first cadence for listening and acting on feedback, and shared results from its first Customer Satisfaction Survey under this new initiative.The first motion under Rey-Ving Fahnz saw a customer satisfaction survey that Customers reported an average of 95% satisfaction and an average of 93% likelihood to renew. Among those who answered, 100% said the service offers good value, and 100% who answered said they are very unlikely to switch to a competitor.Corning Data’s commitment to creating Rey-Ving Fahnz will turn this feedback into a continuous motion that deepens outcomes for customers: a closed-loop response workflow, proactive health checks with dedicated success managers, and targeted improvements in documentation, early-phase project expertise, and continuity throughout their journey.“Rey-Ving Fahnz at Corning Data means earning enthusiastic advocates by communicating clearly, having senior expertise involved throughout, closing the loop on every interaction, and really wow-ing our customers” said Jodi Taylor, VP of Customer Success. “It’s not a new program so much as a culture we’re naming and making visible to customers.”“Customers told us two things very clearly: the experience is strong, and they want us to keep raising the bar,” said Rick Scearbo, Chief Revenue Officer of Corning Data. “Beginning in Q4 2025, we’ll run ongoing surveys and executive business reviews, and we’ll publish an annual Customer Value Report so customers can track what changed because of their feedback.”Highlights from the 2025 survey:- Customer satisfaction: average 95%- Likelihood to continue: average 93%- Perceived value: 100% of those who answered said the service offers good value for the price.- Switching risk: 100% of those who answered said they are “very unlikely” to switch.- Themes: customers most often cited communication, ERP expertise , and responsiveness; suggested improvements included documentation collaboration, earlier senior expertise on projects, and clearer updates on company direction.Methodology:The online survey ran from August 4 to September 24, 2025. 146 customers were approached and asked to answer at least one question; results are unweighted. Satisfaction and likelihood questions were captured on a 0–10 scale.About Corning Data:Corning Data is a senior ERP consultancy focused on JD Edwards and IFS support, implementation, and strategy. With over 40 years of technical experience, we help mid-market and enterprise companies reduce risk, optimize performance, and extend the life, or value, of their ERP investment. Our team brings unmatched seniority, global delivery, and a human-first approach to ERP. Learn more at https://corningdata.com

