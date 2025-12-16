AI Transforms IT Operations – Governance Becomes the Critical Success Factor

Independent Study Commissioned by USU, findings show clear efficiency gains but significant challenges regarding data protection and regulatory compliance

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Forrester Consulting study commissioned by USU reveals that companies are increasingly integrating AI into their IT processes, yet their ability to scale these solutions securely and in compliance with regulations lags far behind actual adoption. Only 39 percent of global IT decision-makers feel well or fully prepared to comply with key data protection and AI regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, or the EU AI Act. The study is available compliments of USU at USU website AI Drives Transformation in IT Operations—Yet Governance Limits ScalabilityAccording to the study, organizations primarily use AI in areas such as data analytics, IT service management, IT monitoring and customer experience management. As a result, IT is evolving from a reactive operational unit into a proactive, data-driven control center.At the same time, most respondents face significant organizational challenges. Companies struggle particularly with unclear regulatory requirements, complex international compliance demands and increased risks when handling sensitive data. Concerns about security incidents and the need for robust governance structures further complicate the rollout of scalable AI solutions.Key Study Metrics at a GlanceSeveral striking findings highlight the urgency for action:• 71 percent of respondents cite unclear AI privacy guidelines as their biggest challenge—indicating that many organizations still lack sufficient direction for compliant AI deployment.• 77 percent consider privacy-by-design and compliance-by-design a critical priority, showing the increasing importance of systematic governance structures.• Only 35 percent feel confident their organization can operate AI solutions securely at scale while meeting regulatory requirements—pointing to structural and organizational deficits.These figures underscore a significant gap between technological progress and organizational maturity: Although AI already plays a meaningful operational role, many organizations still lack the foundations for secure scaling.Governance Becomes a Strategic Prerequisite for AI SuccessThe study highlights that the success of AI initiatives depends significantly on clearly defined and consistently applied governance structures. Organizations increasingly rely on specialized compliance tools, cross-functional teams and regular audits to create transparency and trust. Governance therefore is no longer viewed as a control mechanism, but as a strategic success factor for the secure, efficient and scalable use of AI.Organizations Expect Significant Efficiency and Agility GainsDespite substantial challenges, respondents see considerable potential in AI to increase efficiency, agility and security. Many expect AI to make their organizations noticeably more resilient, faster and more cost-efficient over the next twelve months—positioning AI as a key driver of innovation and competitiveness.What IT Leaders Must Do Now to Embed AI Sustainably“The study makes one thing unmistakably clear: Technology alone is not enough to firmly embed AI in IT operations. Many organizations already have strong approaches, but without clear guidelines, defined responsibilities and lived governance, their potential remains limited. What truly matters is creating an environment where AI can be used in a trustworthy, secure and scalable way. After all, AI success is always built on trust: Trust in the data, the platforms and the partners who accompany this journey. With a reliable governance framework, AI becomes a genuine catalyst for innovation and operational excellence. This is precisely where we support our customers—by helping them build a sustainable AI ecosystem grounded in trust and long-term collaboration,” emphasizes Benjamin Strehl, CEO at USU.About the StudyAI In IT Operations: Balancing Potential With Data Privacy And Compliance. Forrester Opportunity Snapshot, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of USU, December 2025. The survey included 441 IT decision-makers from Europe and North America in September 2025.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.