USU Recognized for the First Time in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: SaaS Management Platforms

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™ as an Aspiring Vendor in the September 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: SaaS Management Platforms. The report analyzed over 500 customer reviews of 8 different SaaS management tools collected over the past 18 months.How Customers Rate USU´s SaaS Management PlatformA USU customer from the Manufacturing industry, for example, describes USU SAM for SaaS in the summary of the evaluation as follows: “Great solution for getting overview on SaaS landscape. Fast and reliable optimization results through automated workflows. Quick response rate.“Another USU customer from the Manufacturing industry, reflects on USU SAM for SaaS in the summary of the evaluation as follows: “Innovation at Its Best: Saasmetrix's Continuous Feature Rollout and Integration. We have been able to effectively reduce our SaaS costs and have a much better overview of them. Saasmetrix is easy to set up, has fast response times and continuously collects feedback and ideas to improve the solution even more.”Why SaaS Management Platforms Gain Importance“Gartner defines SaaS management platforms (SMPs) as software tools that aim to help organizations discover, manage, optimize and automate the SaaS application life cycle from one centralized console. Core SMP capabilities include discovery, cost optimization, employee self-service via an application store, insights to increase adoption and automation of onboarding/offboarding activities.” As a result “[…] SaaS management platforms centralize discovery, cost optimization and automation for SaaS applications, helping IT reduce overspend and risk.”What Is Gartner Peer Insights?Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. The “Voice of the Customer” quadrant, identifies “all eligible vendors in the market categorized into four quadrants based on scores assigned for User Interest and Adoption (x-axis), and Overall Experience (y-axis).”According to Gartner, the same eligibility requirements and weighting used in the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants also apply for ratings in the vendor summary figures, including overall star rating, willingness to recommend and rating by category. Based on 21 total reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of 2nd December 2025, USU has an Overall Rating of 4.5 out of 5 and a willingness to recommend of 89 % in the field of SaaS Management Platforms.Johannes Biesing, Vice President, Product Management at USU, Says: “We are grateful to be included in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer report. For us, this recognition reflects the trust our customers place in our SaaS management platforms solution: The above-average support rating of 4.6 out of 5, shows that our customers recognize the tangible value we deliver at USU. Their feedback also makes it clear that they value the transparency, cost optimization and strong security our solution provides. The integration of SaaS management specialist saasmetrix earlier this year has further strengthened our portfolio with advanced automation features, such as onboarding and offboarding and expanded discovery capabilities like shadow IT detection. Building on this foundation, we are now developing the next generation of our SaaS management platform—designed to deliver even greater automation, scalability and customer value.”Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: SaaS Management Platforms, Peer Contributors, 30 September 2025, complimentary copy is available at www.usu.com This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news Gartner disclaimerGartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

