USU Recognized in Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025 Analyst Evaluation

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has been included in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management Platforms, Q4 2025, which evaluates the 15 most significant vendors in the market. Independent research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. analyzed and scored each provider based on its current offering, strategy and customer feedback to help enterprise buyers identify the best-fit solution. The full complimentary Forrester report is available on the USU website Forrester’s view on the ESM marketIn this report, Forrester writes that “the ESM market is experiencing unprecedented expansion driven by a shift from process-centric and reactive IT operations to proactive enterprisewide service management.” The firm notes that AI, including generative and agentic AI, is now embedded into core IT service management practices, transforming decision-making and improving digital employee experiences.Forrester’s evaluation of USUThe Forrester report describes USU as being “anchored in core service management and speed to adoption.” The report states: “USU takes governance of AI seriously, with the goal of helping organizations safely navigate the rapidly changing landscape of laws and regulations. While this may contribute to a slower adoption of AI capabilities, they are progressing. With recent funding from Thoma Bravo, investments in AI have accelerated, and the roadmap continues to improve.”Forrester’s evaluation also notes “USU offers solid infrastructure monitoring with intelligent clustering and impact assessment along with persona-driven self-service portals and request fulfillment that provide a tailored user experience.”Forrester’s take on USU concludes: “For enterprises that require an on-premises option and that value European software providers for compliance, sovereignty, and data protection concerns, USU is a viable option.”USU’s perspectiveUSU believes this acknowledgment underlines USU’s responsible, forward-looking approach to AI innovation—ensuring that automation and intelligence are built on trust, compliance, and transparency.USU’s strategy centers on helping enterprises safely adopt AI-powered service management while maintaining flexibility through on-premises and cloud deployment options. The new product generation will focus on even deeper automation, enhanced usability and seamless integration—creating measurable business value for customers.“To us, our inclusion in this Forrester Wave reflects our solid foundation in enterprise service management and our commitment to sustainable innovation. We appreciate the valuable feedback from our customers, which is an important driver for improvement. Delivering customer value is at the center of everything we do,” says Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.