ResNexus’ Customer-First Revolution in Hospitality Technology on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

James Mayfield, Nathan Mayfield and David Mayfield on the the set of Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

James, Nathan, and David Mayfield Share How ResNexus Helps Hospitality Businesses Convert More Guests into Direct Bookers in this Exclusive Segment.

We’re thrilled to feature ResNexus, a company that champions independent hoteliers, RV parks, glamping campgrounds, and B&B owners.” — Gila Stern, Vice President of Production

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResNexus, one of the nation’s top-rated property management and online booking software platforms, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The segment spotlights ResNexus’ “Learn, Serve, Grow” philosophy and reveals how its customer-first approach and powerful booking technology are transforming revenue, time savings, and guest experiences for independent hospitality businesses. The feature airs on Fox Business Network on December 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST.Founded in 2003 by CEO James Mayfield, ResNexus emerged from a simple but bold belief: independent hospitality businesses deserve tools that elevate—not complicate—the guest experience . As one of the market’s earliest cloud-based property management systems, ResNexus began with a uniquely themed boutique hotel and has since expanded to serve 4200+ properties across boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, glamping resorts, and vacation rentals.Rooted in its “Learn, Serve, Grow” philosophy, the ResNexus team begins by learning each client’s needs, serving without expectation, and helping businesses grow—often before discussing software. “At our core, we're a customer service company disguised as a software company,” said CEO James Mayfield.The results speak for themselves. In the last year alone, ResNexus facilitated 2,496,061 bookings, achieved an average 76.7% direct-booking rate, and helped clients generate $1.15 billion in revenue. Now employing more than 60 team members, the company has expanded into Europe and Mexico, while maintaining the personal, relational approach of a family-owned business.What makes ResNexus stand out? A best-in-class online booking engine and a level of customer service that’s increasingly rare. Unlike competitors who require forms and email requests, ResNexus clients can simply pick up the phone and call. The platform features an all-in-one suite of built-in tools—including automated email marketing, cart abandonment, point-of-sale, dynamic pricing, yield management, retail add-ons, contactless guest portal, travel protection, and the new "Book Anything" module for activities and experiences—reducing the need for multiple third-party integrations that complicate staff training and inflate costs."After COVID-19, we built integrated travel protection so our clients could protect revenue and keep guests confident about booking," said Nathan Mayfield, President of ResNexus and member of the Forbes Business Council. "Innovation for us has always come from listening deeply to what hospitality owners are actually facing."The segment also highlights the company's hands-on culture: a real person you can call and talk too, road trips to visit clients, stories of how James sold his vintage Mustang and lived on tuna for a year to build the business, and the family-led leadership that includes James, Nathan, and David Mayfield, a hospitality expert who has personally worked with over 2,000 properties nationwide. Their shared mission: elevate industries one business at a time.“ResNexus’ blend of innovation, heartfelt service, and deep respect for hospitality owners is exactly what this industry needs,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their commitment to helping entrepreneurs grow—not just manage—makes their story truly inspiring.”“We’re thrilled to feature ResNexus, a company that champions independent hoteliers, RV parks, glamping campgrounds, and B&B owners,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Inside Business Today. “Their focus on empowering business owners and elevating the guest experience aligns perfectly with our mission to highlight leaders reshaping their industries.”Don’t miss the premiere on Fox Business Network, December 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST.Viewers can learn more about ResNexus, explore booking engine demos, or take a product tour at http://www.resnexus.com About ResNexusFounded in 2003, ResNexus is a top-rated property management and online booking software serving over 4,200 properties across the boutique hotel, bed-and-breakfast, campground, glamping, and vacation rental industries. Guided by its “Learn, Serve, Grow” philosophy, ResNexus provides industry-leading customer service, a powerful online booking engine, and a full suite of built-in tools that help hospitality businesses increase revenue, save time, and elevate guest experiences. ResNexus is headquartered in Utah and operates in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Mexico. Learn more at http://www.resnexus.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative strategies across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show delivers expert insights and real-world stories to inspire business audiences. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com/

