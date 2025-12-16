BBL Energy to Showcase Revolutionary Waste-to-Energy Technology on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

The segment spotlights BBL Energy’s Waste-to-Energy systems, bringing environmental, economic, and renewable-power benefits to municipalities around the world.

BBL was selected for Inside Business Today because they are pioneers shaping the future of Waste-to-Energy technology, driving sustainable solutions for a cleaner tomorrow.” — Thomas Clynes, Executive Producer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBL Energy, a global leader in advanced Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technologies , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The exclusive segment will air on the Fox Business Network on December 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST, bringing BBL Energy’s groundbreaking sustainable energy innovations to millions of viewers across the United States.As global waste generation reaches critical levels, BBL Energy is reshaping the future of waste management. Through its proprietary Waste-to-Energy systems, the company transforms municipal solid waste, industrial byproducts, and non-recyclable materials into clean electricity, thermal energy, synthetic fuels, and other renewable resources. This cutting-edge approach supports a circular economy where waste becomes a valuable asset rather than an environmental burden.“BBL was selected for Inside Business Today because they are pioneers shaping the future of Waste-to-Energy technology, driving sustainable solutions for a cleaner tomorrow,” said Executive Producer Tom Clynes. “Their proven thermal conversion processes significantly reduce landfill dependency and carbon footprints while providing dependable energy solutions for communities around the world.”The segment includes exclusive footage from BBL Energy’s successful commercial facility in Celje, Slovenia, praised as a landmark environmental achievement.“The Regional Waste Management Centre Celje is one of the greatest environmental investments of our municipality, and one I am proud of,” said the former Mayor of the City Municipality of Celje. “This responsible approach to waste management will benefit future generations. It is truly a great success.”BBL Energy’s WTE technology delivers clear advantages:1. Environmental Impact – Dramatically reduces waste sent to landfills and lowers methane and CO₂ emissions.2. Energy Production – Converts waste into renewable electricity, thermal heat, and synthetic fuels.3. Economic Development – Drives green-sector job creation and long-term economic sustainability.4. Scalable Innovation – Modular designs tailored to municipalities, industries, and power providers.“Many companies in the Waste-to-Energy market have cost governments and investors hundreds of millions with technologies that don’t work. Our solutions are proven, commercially operating, and guaranteed,” said Brett Lawson, Director of BBL Energy. “We are expanding rapidly in North America because every municipality deserves a reliable, profitable, and environmentally responsible approach to waste management.”“Our mission is to turn environmental challenges into powerful energy solutions,” added Grant Lawson, Director of BBL Energy. “By integrating advanced WTE technology, we reduce waste, generate clean power, support local economies, and protect the planet for future generations. Municipalities can partner with BBL or own their own facilities to meet growing energy demands while reducing emissions.”With increased pressure on governments and industries to embrace sustainable energy, BBL Energy is leading the advancement of Waste-to-Energy as a scalable, commercially viable solution. The company continues to collaborate with policymakers, investors, and technology partners to expand clean energy infrastructure globally.Don’t miss the premiere on Fox Business Network, December 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST.Viewers can learn more about BBl Energy at https://www.bblenergy.com About BBL EnergyIncorporated in Ontario, Canada, BBL Energy provides new modern technologies and services throughout North America and abroad. As part of our commitment to finding better solutions, BBL strive to make our customers our number one priority by providing revolutionary and unique patented products, as well as outstanding customer service.For more information on BBL Energy’s Waste-to-Energy technology and sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.bblenergy.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative strategies across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show delivers expert insights and real-world stories to inspire business audiences. Learn more at https://www.insidebusinesstoday.com/

