Vispa to Be Featured on Inside Business Today for Advancing Automation in Healthcare Revenue Cycle

Geneva Schlabach on the set of Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Segment Airs on Fox Business Network on December 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST

Vispa’s blend of cutting-edge tech and genuine empathy is exactly what healthcare needs to thrive.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vispa, a SaaS healthcare revenue cycle management technology company, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. Co-founder and CEO Geneva Schlabach will discuss how intelligent automation is reshaping insurance-claim follow-up and helping providers improve financial performance. The segment premieres on Fox Business Network on December 21, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST.Founded in 2019, Vispa was created to modernize claim follow-up processes that remain heavily manual across the industry. The platform uses automation and intelligent prioritization to streamline workflows and accelerate payments for health systems, outpatient providers and RCM companies.“Vispa doesn’t separate heart from technology–it blends them,” said Geneva Schlabach, Co-founder and CEO of Vispa. “We’re not just building software. We’re building resilience, trust and transformation.”AnMed, an independent, not-for-profit health system serving Upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia, went live with Vispa in April 2024. “On paper, we were exactly where we wanted to be,” said Samantha Evans, AVP of Revenue Cycle at AnMed. “However, I wanted to be proactive, knowing that if we stood still with the workflows that we had, we couldn’t stay here.” The system increased cash flow by 20% year over year and overall revenue by 2% year over year—without adding staff or expanding FTEs.“Vispa’s blend of cutting-edge tech and genuine empathy is exactly what healthcare needs to thrive,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic, hosts of Inside Business Today. “Geneva’s story of turning a bold vision into real-world results that keep providers focused on patients is inspiring—innovation with heart is the future of business.”The episode will also preview Vispa’s product roadmap and new capabilities designed to help healthcare organizations navigate tightening margins and rising administrative complexity.About VispaVispa provides intelligent automation technology that streamlines insurance claim follow-up and strengthens financial performance. Founded in 2019, Vispa serves health systems, outpatient providers, RCM companies, and collection agencies. Learn more about Vispa at https://www.vispaflow.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, spotlights innovation and leadership. Learn more at https://www.insidebusinesstoday.com Media Contacts:Gila Stern — gstern@btvshow.com, 561-929-6536Olivia Schlabach — olivia@barrelcomms.com, 423-834-2677

