A year of success - on both sides of the Atlantic -for unique publishing company

Successful author - Melissa Kauper Best seller Michelle Coughran Louise Stephenson, MD of Found

Home cooks have become best sellers thanks to Found

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCORES of cooking content creators on both sides of the Atlantic have become published authors – thanks to the work of a unique company.

Found takes the recipes that home cooks with a huge following post via their various platforms and turns it into stylish, easy-to-use books.

And the company has enjoyed huge success in 2025, signing up more than 100 creators across both the USA and UK – many of whom have gone on to earn life-changing amounts of money.

Found works closely with its creators, helping them to transform their videos into readable recipes which accompany their high end images, allowing their followers to enjoy cooking their recipes at home.

The only commitment for the creators is to promote the book to their loyal followers, with them getting a percentage of each one sold.

People like Michelle Coughran, who lives in a trailer because her husband is constantly travelling for work, started posting recipes online for something to do.

Her no-nonsense approach gained her millions of views and led to her first book – In the Bowl – gaining so many pre-sale orders that it crashed the Found website.

Now just weeks in, Michelle has sold more than 17,000 copies of her book – which she agreed would never have happened without Found.

Her experience is echoed by Florida-based Melissa Kauper who has also been so successful she has recently published her second book, Make It Festive All Year Round.

Louise Stephenson, Managing Director of Found, believes it is the straightforward process and the support that makes the company such an attractive proposition.

“Since day one, Found has disrupted the normal route to publishing a book,” she said.

“We cut out the agents, the publishing houses and all the middle men and work directly with the creators, which means we can bring their books to market in a fraction of the time a more traditional route would.”

She added; “ some of our creators have had unbelievable success. They’ve been able to buy houses, give up their full time jobs and literally change their lives for the better.”

Along with cookery books, Found also works with creators who produce lifestyle, wellbeing and health content to bring their thoughts into print.

The company is now looking at ways to work with influencers who may not have the number of followers required, but are still anxious to get their content published.

“We have some very exciting plans for 2026 and are looking forward to expanding the Found offering every wider,” she said.

16 December 2025

