Illinois home cook's second book dishes up recipes to avoid food waste

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A POPULAR online cook has used her passion for avoiding food waste as the backdrop to her second book.

Amy Doetsch – who is known on social media by @amydoecooking – has built up a huge following, thanks to her homestyle comfort food.

And now she has taken these much-loved recipes to a new level, designed for people who live alone or who are just cooking for themselves and a partner.

Cooking For Two has brought together a whole host Amy’s delicious dishes, aimed at encouraging single people or couples to create home cooked meals.

“I hate food waste,” said Amy, who was originally a social media manager before becoming a full time content creator.

“Often people who live on their own can’t be bothered to cook just for themselves or if there’s just two of you, you can often make too much and it’s just wasteful.

“The idea with these recipes is that they are something that you can easily make for yourself or for a couple.

“I started thinking about it when I was on my own for a while and because I loved cooking, wanted to come up with recipes that I could turn into meals.”

Amy developed her cooking skill – and her passion for it – from her mom, and so it seems fitting that it was one of her recipes that went viral and helped boost the creator’s followers.

“I posted a recipe for No Peek Chicken which was one of my mom’s which uses rice, cans of cream of chicken soup, onion soup mix and pieces of chicken and it just went crazy,” she recalls.

Amy’s no-nonsense, easy to follow style has let to her building an international audience, with people from across the USA, UK, Canada and even Australia replicating her dishes.

In her latest book her aim was for people to have recipes that used ingredients that most people would have at home.

“There are certain ingredients I use time and time again and are often things that people have in their cupboards,” she said.

“That makes it so much easier to create, without having to go out and buy a whole load of things for one meal which you might never use again.”

Amy believes her style of cooking can be a challenge – in the best possible way.

“Sometimes we all look in the fridge and wonder what we can do with the random ingredients we have there,” she said.

“I want to think about what I can do with them before something goes bad, so it stops food going to waste.

“Hopefully the new book will help people think about cooking and realise that it’s just as easy to cook good food for one or two people.”

Cooking For Two is published by Found, a unique publishing company which takes the content from online creators and turns it in high quality books.

Copies of Cooking For Two costs are available in both a hardcover and digital download version and can be purchased at www.found.us

