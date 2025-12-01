Business leader recognised with awarding of prestigious doctorate

Meenu Malhotra (second right) Attendees at the ceremony

UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AN INDIAN-born entrepreneur who worked his way from being a £30 a week paper boy to the head of a UK-based multi million pound PLC, has had his successes recognised by a prestigious university.

Meenu Malhotra, Honorary Consul General of England and chairman of the Malhotra Group PLC has been given a Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from India’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Odisha.

The honour is being bestowed not only because of Mr Malhotra business success, but also for his community and charitable endeavours and was presented in front of a huge crowd of 40,000 students, guests and dignitaries.

Malhotra Group PLC – which is based in Newcastle – has interests in hospitality care, leisure and finance, along with owning a large national portfolio of commercial property.

As part of the company’s commitment to give back, the Group has set up the Malhotra Family Foundation which has supported a number of health-related initiatives.

Mr Malhotra has also invested heavily in his home country, creating a range of landmark developments in Ludhiana, where he was born.

This has included M Square, a large scale commercial developments and the Imperial Golf Estate which features a championship golf course, luxury villas and apartments, a five star hotel and an international school.

His appointment as the Honorary Consul General of India in the UK last year - the first such appointment -has allowed him to build stronger relationships between both countries, acting as a conduit for economic and cultural opportunities and growth.

This new honour from KISS University will mean Mr Malhotra will join a select group of international alumni who have been recognised for their contributions.

Other former recipients include Dr Ricky G Kej, an environmentalist, composer and three time Grammy winner, who was also the only person from India to be named on the Real Leaders 100 list in 2018.

The former director at the British Council in India, the Rt Hon Alan Gammell MP, whose achievements include establishing a university scholarship programme for women and also developing business partnerships and education initiatives across North East India, was also recognised by KISS.

Indian environmentalist economist Pavan Sukhdev, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Padma Shri Mukesh Batra, founder of a group of Indian healthcare companies have also received similar doctorates.

“This is an absolutely incredible honour which I am very grateful to have received,” said Mr Malhotra.

“To now be part of such an elite and illustrious international group of alumni who have all been recognised for their contributions is a very humbling experience.

“I cannot thank the university enough.”

This is the latest in a long line of honours which Mr Malhotra has received during his long career as a business leader.

Most recently he has become a Member of Court at Newcastle University, meaning he will now be part of its governing body.

He is a previous winner of the titles of Asian Businessman of the Year and Entrepreneur or the Year, along with previously ranked as number one among the North East’s Most Influential South Asians on the Northern Asian Power List.

In 2021 he became a Deputy Lieutenant to Northumberland to assist Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland – again in recognition for his contribution to his adopted home.

Mr Malhotra added : “This achievement is not mine alone, it is a testament to the immense support of my mentors, my family, the thousands of employees in our various organisations who work with me and the incredible community that has shaped my journey.”

