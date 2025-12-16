IndyKite partners with Neo4j to advance trusted data foundations for enterprise AI

This formalizes the integration of Neo4j’s technology into the IndyKite Platform, delivering graph-powered visibility, trust, and control for enterprise data.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite and Neo4j today announced a strategic technology partnership that strengthens the integration of Neo4j’s world leading graph database technology within the IndyKite Platform. The agreement formalizes IndyKite’s position as an official Neo4j OEM Partner, supporting a shared commitment to advancing trusted data, governance, and AI-ready infrastructure for the enterprise.

Through this partnership, IndyKite will embed Neo4j Enterprise Edition into its platform, enabling its customers to benefit from the power of Neo4j’s graph technology in a way that strengthens their mutual customers' use of data. This partnership supports IndyKite’s mission to give enterprises total visibility into their data, capture provenance, assess trustworthiness, and apply governance and control in real-time across the data and AI lifecycle.

Formalizing the relationship, the two companies will collaborate to accelerate graph technology innovation for data trust, context-aware control, and AI security – critical enablers for enterprises looking to mobilize data securely and responsibly.

Strengthening data trust and context-driven control for enterprise AI

By leveraging Neo4j’s graph technology, IndyKite creates a unified view of an organisation’s data, enriched with provenance, rights and live context that determine how information can be accessed, shared and used across humans, applications and AI systems. Data trust scoring evaluates these contextual signals to indicate reliability, delivering data to AI systems that is verified, well-governed and aligned with enterprise requirements. Together, these capabilities provide the dependable foundation organisations need to mobilize data securely and support AI with confidence.

“Graph technology has always been central to IndyKite’s approach to trusted data,” said Lasse Andresen, Founder and CEO of IndyKite. “Our partnership with Neo4j allows us to deliver these capabilities at scale – combining Neo4j’s proven graph intelligence platform with IndyKite’s focus on trust, context, and control. Together, we’re enabling enterprises to unify and secure use of their data with confidence, from source to AI.”

“Neo4j is pleased to partner with IndyKite, creating powerful solutions that deliver new possibilities and positive outcomes for customers,” said Emil Eifrem, Co-founder and CEO of Neo4j. “This growing Neo4j partner ecosystem verifies the unique capabilities of our graph database and analytics technology, transforming data into actionable knowledge to power the next generation of intelligent applications and AI systems."

Key capabilities and use cases

Strengthened through its partnership with Neo4j, IndyKite supports a range of environments where trusted, contextualised data directly shapes operational and AI outcomes.

Major enterprises rely on IndyKite to bring clarity and visibility to complex data environments by leveraging live context to control how data flows into products, analytics and AI initiatives. This includes ensuring granular data access and control for agentic AI, as well as protecting Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) from unauthorized data use.

IndyKite also enables secure data sharing across multi-brand ecosystems, allowing organisations to power loyalty programmes, payment experiences and personalised offers while maintaining firm control over how customer data moves and is used within each service.

Customers report that these capabilities reduce friction caused by inconsistent or siloed data, strengthen confidence in the data used by apps and AI, and provide a reliable foundation for developing new services with greater security and speed.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is building the system of intelligence – delivering contextual data access and retrieval that makes enterprise data usable the moment it is needed.

The IndyKite Platform connects to data wherever it resides, applying rules and context automatically at the moment of use. The intelligence layer turns data from a static asset into a responsive force, giving applications and AI the context, access, and trust to shape outcomes in real time – enabling faster decisions, adaptive digital experiences, and entirely new classes of intelligent services. Learn more at IndyKite.ai.

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the graph intelligence platform that transforms data into knowledge to power the next generation of intelligent applications and AI systems. Trusted by 84 of the Fortune 100, Neo4j enables accurate, explainable, and governed AI through its enterprise-ready graph database and analytics capabilities across any environment or data source. Learn more at neo4j.com.

