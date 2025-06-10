IndyKite delivers on compliance promise with SOC 2 Type 2 achievement

IndyKite completes SOC 2 Type 2, proving its commitment to enterprise-grade security, operational excellence, and trusted data solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite, a global innovator in AI trust and data solutions, has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination, a critical achievement that demonstrates the company’s commitment to enterprise-grade security, operational excellence, and customer trust.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a rigorous, industry-recognized standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Unlike the Type 1 milestone, which assesses control design at a point in time, the Type 2 report evaluates the operational effectiveness of those controls over an extended period. The examination confirms that IndyKite consistently upholds stringent security practices across its platform and operations.

“This is more than a checkbox - it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to security, trust, and long-term partnership with our customers,” said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 signals to the world that we don’t just talk about trust - we engineer it into every layer of our technology.”

IndyKite’s platform enables organizations to capture, connect, and control their data in highly dynamic environments, making trust and compliance foundational to its offering.

“Our customers rely on us to help them navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape,” Andresen added. “By achieving SOC 2 Type 2, we are reaffirming our promise to deliver technology that is secure, resilient, and built for the future of digital trust.”

This certification is a key step in IndyKite’s broader strategy to meet and exceed global standards for compliance and security. It offers renewed assurance to partners, investors, and clients that IndyKite operates with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on quality.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is transforming enterprise AI with graph-powered solutions that bring trust, visibility, and control to complex data ecosystems. By connecting and governing data with precision, IndyKite enables secure, context-rich, and intelligent applications built on a foundation of trustworthy data.

For more information, visit www.indykite.com.

