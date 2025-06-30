REITAN partners with IndyKite to enhance customer engagement and loyalty experience

OSLO, NORWAY, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REITAN, a leading retail and real estate group in the Nordic and Baltic region with over 3,500 sales outlets, has selected IndyKite to implement a powerful data access and control solution. This collaboration will enhance REITAN’s ability to drive more personalized customer experiences across its portfolio of services.

By leveraging IndyKite’s Platform, REITAN is enhancing and re-modelling customer experience across its entire brand ecosystem, with major enhancements to frictionless checkout and app-integrated payment services, analytics and capabilities enhancing customer conversion, deeper loyalty value for customers and partners and new relevant cross-brand promotions and collaboration. The partnership seeks to pioneer a new generation of elevated customer loyalty programs, payment experiences, and hyper-personalized engagement.

This announcement follows the company’s recent announcement of joining the SPENN loyalty alliance with Norwegian (Scandinavia’s second-largest airline) and Strawberry (one of the largest hotel companies in Scandinavia with 240 hotels across northern Europe, Finland and the Baltics, with over 16,500 employees) – an initiative designed to deliver shared loyalty benefits across travel, retail, and hospitality.

“We’re excited to be partnering with IndyKite to bring this next level of customer experience to life, where we can identify the customer in real time based on where they are with what they have” said Erik Torkildsen, Head of Identity and Payments at Rema 1000. “With IndyKite’s Platform, we will be able to support new and market-unique methods of onboarding and securing customers, inject more value for customer loyalty programs, drive new flexible payment and check-out solutions, and cross-brand benefits, ensuring our customers enjoy personalized, relevant, and rewarding experiences every time they engage.”

Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite, said “REITAN has an ambition to be a digital retail leader in Northern Europe – driving entirely new approaches to customer engagement and innovation in the industry. In this partnership we are continuously seeing new possibilities in how a large traditional brand can use data to completely revolutionize customer engagement. We are excited to support their vision and help Reitan set new standards for the industry,” he said.

The partnership reflects REITAN's commitment to creating cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions. By leveraging IndyKite’s platform, REITAN is poised to accelerate this vision, enabling seamless, personalized, and rewarding experiences across its ecosystem and beyond.

About REITAN

REITAN is a leading retail real estate and capital investment company in the Nordic and Baltic region. With 3,500 sales outlets, and known for its popular brands such as REMA 1000, UnoX and Narvesen, REITAN is focused on providing high-quality services and products to its customers, enhancing convenience, value, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.reitan.no/en.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is transforming enterprise AI with graph-powered solutions that bring trust, visibility, and control to complex data ecosystems. By connecting and governing data with precision, IndyKite enables secure, context-rich, and intelligent applications built on a foundation of trustworthy data. For more information, visit www.indykite.com.

