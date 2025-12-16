MegaPass Enables OTAs and Platforms to Expand City Experiences With One Integration

MegaPass allows OTAs, marketplaces and platforms to launch city experiences globally using a single integration across 40+ destinations.

OTAs and platforms want to scale city experiences globally without managing dozens of suppliers. MegaPass removes that complexity with one integration.” — Cenk Ünsal, COO at MegaPass

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaPass , the city pass and attractions platform operating in more than 40 global cities, has introduced a new partner program designed to help online travel platforms and marketplaces expand their city experience offerings internationally through a single integration.The program allows partners to offer attraction tickets, city passes, tours, cruises and multilingual audio guides across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific without the need to contract with multiple local suppliers in each destination.MegaPass is currently live in destinations such as Istanbul, Athens, Rome, Florence, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Mallorca, Lisbon, Porto, Budapest, Bucharest, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Dublin, Krakow, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok, with Kuala Lumpur, Bali and New York City planned next.The partner program is designed for a wide range of platforms, including local and niche OTAs, event ticketing companies, B2B marketplaces, digital nomad communities and employee benefit providers looking to add city experiences to their existing offerings.As demand for city experiences continues to grow, many platforms face challenges in sourcing inventory, managing local partners and expanding internationally across multiple cities. MegaPass addresses this by providing a ready made, multi city experience layer that can be deployed quickly.“With MegaPass, platforms do not need to rebuild their experience offering city by city,” said Cenk Ünsal, COO at MegaPass. “They can launch across dozens of destinations at once and focus on their users, while we handle the local sourcing, product setup and operational complexity.”MegaPass delivers all experiences through a fully digital flow. Guests receive instant access to tickets, instructions and audio guides on their phone, without physical vouchers or on site pickup.The program supports both B2C and B2B distribution models and is already being used by platforms operating across multiple regions and user segments.“Our goal is to become the global experience layer for platforms,” added Ünsal. “Whether it is an OTA, a marketplace, a community or a benefits platform, MegaPass makes it simple to offer high quality city experiences worldwide.”Press contactinfo@megapass.com

