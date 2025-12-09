MegaPass Expands to More Than 40 Cities Across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific

MegaPass continues its rapid global expansion, now offering flexible digital city passes and attraction access across more than 40 major destinations.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaPass , the fast growing travel platform from Istanbul, has expanded its city pass portfolio to more than 40 destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific in just a few months.Travelers can now use MegaPass in leading global destinations such as Istanbul, Athens, Rome, Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Kuala Lumpur, Bali and New York City are next in line.MegaPass city passes bring together attraction tickets, guided tours, cruises, local transport options and multilingual audio guides in one simple digital product. Guests receive a single link with all tickets and instructions so they can enter major attractions with ease.“MegaPass started in Istanbul and in a very short time we rebuilt the classic city pass idea for the new generation of travelers,” said Cenk Ünsal, COO at MegaPass. “Most of our guests book at the last minute. They want clear information, instant delivery and flexible options. We designed our system specifically for this behavior.”Since April, MegaPass has recorded strong growth with thousands of orders and tens of thousands of guests across all markets. The company distributes city passes and individual attraction tickets through its own website and through leading travel partners.Each destination offers Classic, Premium and Deluxe passes that combine must see attractions with popular cultural and local experiences.“We are building MegaPass as a simple and powerful layer between visitors and cities,” added Ünsal. “Our aim is to help guests explore more while giving partners a reliable and steady flow of visitors.”MegaPass is part of Mega Travel Group, which also includes Cosmic Tickets Audios and Most Amazing Places.For more information visit www.megapass.com Press contact:info@megapass.com

