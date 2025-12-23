MegaPass Closes 2025 With Strong Global Growth Across City Experiences

MegaPass wraps up 2025 active in more than 40 cities worldwide, reflecting growing demand for flexible and fully digital city experiences.

MegaPass was built around how people actually travel today. Travelers want clarity, flexibility and immediate access.” — Cenk Ünsal

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaPass , the digital city pass and attractions platform, is closing 2025 with strong global growth following rapid expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.During 2025, MegaPass became active in more than 40 destinations, supporting travelers with simple digital access to museums, attractions, tours, cruises and audio guides. The platform is now live in major city travel hubs including Istanbul, Athens, Rome, Paris, Lisbon, Madrid, Budapest, Prague, London, Dublin, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok.Throughout the year, MegaPass observed continued changes in traveler behavior. Guests increasingly prefer flexibility and instant access, often deciding on city experiences after arriving at their destination rather than planning weeks in advance. This trend was consistent across regions and travel styles, from short European city breaks to long haul trips in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.“MegaPass was built around how people actually travel today,” said Cenk Ünsal, COO at MegaPass. “Travelers want clarity, flexibility and immediate access. In 2025 we focused on building a product that removes friction and works across cities in a simple, digital way.”MegaPass city passes are delivered through a single digital link that includes all tickets, instructions and audio guides, allowing guests to enter attractions without printed vouchers or pickup points. This format has supported both independent travelers and those visiting multiple cities within the same trip.As 2025 comes to a close, MegaPass continues to prepare new destination launches and platform enhancements planned for 2026, with a focus on expanding coverage and improving the end to end visitor experience.For more information visit https://www.megapass.com Press contactinfo@megapass.com

