Doubling down on combating antisemitism

Release date: 16/12/25

The State Government is doubling funding committed to education programs combating antisemitism, in light of the horrific Bondi Beach terror attack.

The funding will help expand the Adelaide Holocaust Museum and Andrew Steiner Education Centre’s (AHMSEC) education program for the state’s children and young people.

Last week, the State Government signed off on a funding commitment of $242,360 over the next three years. This will now be more than doubled to $500,000.

The museum is South Australia's only public institution specifically dedicated to Holocaust education and combating antisemitism and is recognised as an essential support to the South Australian education system.

The museum’s education programs promote understanding, empathy, and positive citizenship in response to rising antisemitism and other forms of hate.

The State Government’s $500,000 funding commitment will go towards:

Developing new content targeting upper primary students and expanding the program across the broader curriculum to reach younger age groups.

Employing a senior educator to ensure ongoing improvement of the educational offerings.

Broadening access for regional and disadvantaged communities through in-person and online programming

Curriculum-aligned Holocaust and antisemitism education for South Australian students and teachers.

Enhancing and expanding partnerships (for example with Flinders University and the Children's Rights Centre of South Australia) to promote student pathways, foster research, and support moral and citizenship education

Established in 2018, AHMSEC has delivered a curriculum-aligned Holocaust education program, reaching about 3,000 students and 45 schools each year, including regional schools. In addition, more than 200 teachers have been engaged through professional learning and support to expand Holocaust education in classrooms.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Antisemitism has no place in South Australia and education is one of the most powerful tools we have to confront this hatred.

I am proud that this government is responsible for increasing funding to this important education program, even before the events of Sunday.

However, in the wake of the horrific Bondi Beach terror attack, we are doubling down on our commitment to ensure young South Australians understand where antisemitism leads and why it is never acceptable.

The Adelaide Holocaust Museum and Andrew Steiner Education Centre does vital work educating young people about the Holocaust, antisemitism and the consequences of hate, and this expanded funding will allow that work to reach more students than ever before.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The horrific events that unfolded at Bondi Beach on Sunday night calls for greater understanding about the history of the Jewish community and heightens the urgency to support programs which promote empathy as we face the challenge of rising antisemitism.

It is essential we teach our children and young people about what the Jewish community has endured in the past to better support the Jewish people now and into the future.

I am proud our government has invested more funding to ensure more students receive Holocaust and antisemitism education in our schools – and this funding will expand the reach even further.