Recreational fishing restrictions eased

Temporary fishing restrictions for recreational and charter boat fishers have been eased following the latest review of fish stocks.

Recreational and charter boat fishers can once again catch full bag, boat and passenger catch limits for Blue Swimmer Crab and Southern Garfish in Spencer Gulf.

Restrictions have also been lifted for migratory finfish species in the Gulf St Vincent and Kangaroo Island Fishing Zone from today.

The migratory finfish species include Australian Herring, Barracouta, Mulloway, Southern Bluefin Tuna, Western Australian Salmon and Yellowtail Kingfish.

The easing of restrictions follows the latest scientific review of fish stocks which includes updated scientific assessment that indicate Blue Swimmer Crab and Southern Garfish stocks are performing sustainably in Spencer Gulf.

The precautionary restrictions came into effect on 1 November aimed at assisting the recovery of fish stocks from algal bloom impacts.

As a result, the reinstated recreational bag and boat, and charter boat passenger trip limits for these species are as displayed in the table below.

All other temporary recreational bag, boat and charter boat passenger fishing limits remain in place. For further details on all fishing limits visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/fishing.

The State Government will continue to regularly review the temporary restrictions in line with scientific evidence.

Recreational fishers are also strongly encouraged to assist the scientific effort by reporting their catches via the SA Fishing app.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We have seen promising results with low to no harmful Karenia algae around the majority of our coastline for some weeks now.

The easing of some of these restrictions provides an opportunity for recreational and charter boat anglers additional opportunities to fish this summer.

When we put in place temporary restrictions to manage the impact of the harmful algal bloom, we made clear we would regularly review them, and that our decisions would be guided by science.

Science is guiding our decision today to lift some of those restrictions.

We have received updated advice that allowing full bag limits for key migratory species including Australian Herring, Barracouta, Mulloway, Southern Bluefin Tuna, Western Australian Salmon and Yellowtail Kingfish, will have minimal impact.

Equally, updated scientific assessments indicate Blue Swimmer Crab and Southern Garfish stocks are performing sustainably in Spencer Gulf.

We will continue to monitor these restrictions on a regular basis.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

When we placed these temporary restrictions, we announced that if new data became available or the outlook changed, we would lift these limits as soon as possible.

Through the ongoing review of fish stocks, it was determined that it is sustainable for original bag and boat limits to apply to migratory species once again and the original recreational and charter catch limits can be responsibly reinstated in Spencer Gulf for Blue Swimmer Crab and Southern Garfish.

Changes will benefit recreational fishers, the charter boat fishery and associated businesses, further boosting their recovery from the impacts of this algal bloom event.

We will continue to monitor the data so that we can be responsive to any changes.

Attributable to RecFishSA Executive Officer Asher Dezsery

The recreational fishing sector is confident the state government is following through on commitments made to the South Australian public: To explore, assess and remain dynamic with fisheries management during the current environmental circumstances.

South Australian fisheries and our gulfs are unique - and this presents an opportunity to simultaneously protect, foster and rebuild fisheries stocks, whilst enabling the continuation of important fishing activities that form the very culture of the South Australian summer.

RecFish SA will continue to work alongside the SA Government to create opportunity for growth and environmental outcomes during this challenging time.

We will continue to bring the dynamic needs of the community to action, working alongside the Labor government as we navigate this period.

Additional flexibilities and action are expected where evidence supports.

RecFish SA thank the Malinauskas Government for their effort and significant resources committed in embracing the needs of the $1 billion SA sector, whilst remaining committed to both industry development and environment.