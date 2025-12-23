SA connection to largest tourism and trade market now year-round

In yet another vote of confidence in South Australia’s aviation and tourism sectors, China Southern Airlines has today announced it will expand its Adelaide-Guangzhou service to operate year-round, with extra flights added from March 2026.

The airline has been operating a seasonal service between December and March since 2024, flying three times per week return direct from Guangzhou to Adelaide.

Now, the service will operate all year, connecting South Australia with its largest international tourism market. An additional fourth weekly service will also be added during the peak travel period between April 6 and May 5. The route is serviced by China Southern’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Latest data from Tourism Research Australia shows visitors from China spent $305 million in South Australia in the year to September 2025, up 31 per cent on the year prior, and making it the state’s largest international tourism market in terms of spend.

China Southern is one of the three largest airlines in China with more than 900 aircraft in its domestic and international fleet. It first launched its direct Guangzhou to Adelaide service in December 2016.

The service was suspended during the pandemic but resumed last year.

The tourism economic impact of three direct non-stop China Southern flights per week is estimated to generate more than $69 million annually and create more than 255 full-time equivalent tourism related jobs for South Australians.

The flights will also strengthen South Australia’s connections to key global markets across Asia, the Middle East, Africa as well as Europe and North America.

With each flight able to ferry 15-tonnes of South Australian goods direct to China, the state’s largest export partner, the expanded service will be able to accommodate more than 2,300 tonnes in outbound airfreight each year.

China Southern’s CZ663 / 664 flights currently depart from Guangzhou every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 10:25pm and arrive in Adelaide at 9:55am the following morning. The return flight departs from Adelaide at 11:30am and arrives in Guangzhou at 6:05pm.

The announcement comes at a time when more international airlines are servicing South Australia than ever before and follows a raft of new airline arrivals and expansions including most recently, United Airlines connecting Adelaide direct to the US for the first time.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We are thrilled to see yet another international airline making an investment into Adelaide and South Australia.

This year-round service from China Southern reflects growing confidence in the South Australian market and is a strong vote of confidence in our aviation and tourism sectors.

As South Australia’s largest international tourism market, visitors from China make a significant contribution to the state’s economy, so we are delighted they will be able to travel here directly right through the year.

Having this route as a permanent fixture in our skies sends a clear message that South Australia is a world-class destination for every season.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We warmly welcome China Southern’s decision to move to year-round services out of South Australia.

These things don’t happen by accident. They are the result of consistent and coordinated efforts by our Government, airport and industry to make Adelaide Airport an attractive venture for major carriers.

Since coming to Government in 2022, exports from South Australia to China have increased by more than 82 per cent to $3.5 billion.

Each new flight into Guangzhou will deliver an extra 15-tonnes of world-class South Australian products directly into our largest, most critical market.

What this means for our exporters is that their products will consistently get into China faster, fresher and with fewer administrative delays.

We’ll continue our diligent work to deliver for our state’s industry and for the future South Australian economy.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

This is fantastic news for travellers with a year-round connection with mainland China. This also provides certainty for South Australian exporters who can now rely on these flights to reach their key markets at any time of the year.

The service will stimulate travel, generate trade, connect communities, and is an essential link in our network vision that will grow our state’s economy.

The widebody Dreamliner is able to carry South Australian products such as fresh seafood and produce direct to one of China’s largest cities, and in turn providing easier one-stop access to markets throughout China.

Attributable to Jason Sun, Regional General Manager China Southern Airlines Australia and New Zealand

We are delighted to announce the extension of our Adelaide-Guangzhou route from seasonal to year-round operations. This significant enhancement not only underscores China Southern’s long-term commitment to the South Australian market but also reflects the steadily growing demand for travel and trade between Greater China and Adelaide.

As our major hub, Guangzhou offers seamless connectivity to over 220 destinations across China and beyond. This upgrade will provide travellers with consistent, year-round direct services, further strengthening people-to-people exchanges, business cooperation, and tourism development between the two regions.

China Southern remains dedicated to deepening our presence in the Australia-China market, and we will continue to build more reliable and frequent air links to support connectivity between South Australia and China.