Free public transport and extra services for Ashes Test

Release date: 16/12/25

Cricket fans can score free public transport to this week’s Ashes Test match, knocking over the traffic with a stress-free ride.

The Aussies will look to clinch the Ashes when it kicks off tomorrow, as Adelaide Oval hosts the Third Test between Australia and England (17-21 December) in front of an expected sell-out crowd.

Whether you’re Travball or Bazball, free travel is available on all regular Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services each day of the test, simply show your ticket when boarding or when asked by staff.

Additional bus, train and tram services will also be running on the weekend to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

With many cricket fans staying at Glenelg for the week, additional express substitute bus services will also operate each day, before and after the day’s play.

These services are free for Ashes ticket holders and will pick up and set down from Wigley Reserve, Glenelg and King William Road, right next to Adelaide Oval – ensuring spectators don’t miss any early English wickets.

Fans are encouraged to visit adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip.

With the summer of cricket just getting started, fans will also enjoy free travel on buses, trains and trams for all big Bash League matches and Australia’s blockbuster T20 clash against India at Adelaide Oval:

Date Match Free travel on Adelaide Metro services Wednesday 17 – 21 December 2025 Australia v England Ashes test match Free travel will be available all day Tuesday, 23 December 2025 BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne at 6:45pm Free travel will be available from 3:30pm Wednesday, 31 December 2025 BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane at 6:45pm Free travel will be available from 3:30pm Tuesday, 6 January 2026 BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney at 6:45pm Free travel will be available from 3:30pm Sunday 11 January 2026 BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Perth at 6:45pm Free travel will be available all day Saturday, 17 January 2026 BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades at 4:30pm Free travel will be available all day Saturday, 21 February 2026 T20 - Australia v India Free travel will be available from 3:30pm

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

It doesn’t get much bigger than the Ashes and we’ve got cricket fans covered with free travel on public transport each day of the Test.

As reliable as a Starc wicket first-over, plenty of services will be running before and after play to make it easy for the sell-out crowd.

It’s such an exciting time across our city, particularly with the Aussies – featuring South Australian superstars Travis Head and Alex Carey – in a position to retain the Ashes with a win here in Adelaide.

We know it’ll be busy around Adelaide Oval, so please leave plenty of time to get to the ground so you don’t miss any of the action.

Free travel on all buses, trains and trams will be also available for all Adelaide Strikers games as well as the Australia and India T20 in January.