Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,364 in the last 365 days.

Free public transport and extra services for Ashes Test

Release date: 16/12/25

Cricket fans can score free public transport to this week’s Ashes Test match, knocking over the traffic with a stress-free ride.

The Aussies will look to clinch the Ashes when it kicks off tomorrow, as Adelaide Oval hosts the Third Test between Australia and England (17-21 December) in front of an expected sell-out crowd.

Whether you’re Travball or Bazball, free travel is available on all regular Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services each day of the test, simply show your ticket when boarding or when asked by staff.

Additional bus, train and tram services will also be running on the weekend to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

With many cricket fans staying at Glenelg for the week, additional express substitute bus services will also operate each day, before and after the day’s play.

These services are free for Ashes ticket holders and will pick up and set down from Wigley Reserve, Glenelg and King William Road, right next to Adelaide Oval – ensuring spectators don’t miss any early English wickets.

Fans are encouraged to visit adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip.

With the summer of cricket just getting started, fans will also enjoy free travel on buses, trains and trams for all big Bash League matches and Australia’s blockbuster T20 clash against India at Adelaide Oval:

Date

Match

Free travel on Adelaide Metro services

Wednesday 17 – 21 December 2025

Australia v England Ashes test match

Free travel will be available all day

Tuesday, 23 December 2025

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne at 6:45pm

Free travel will be available from 3:30pm

Wednesday, 31 December 2025

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane at 6:45pm

Free travel will be available from 3:30pm

Tuesday, 6 January 2026

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney at 6:45pm

Free travel will be available from 3:30pm

Sunday 11 January 2026

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Perth at 6:45pm

Free travel will be available all day

Saturday, 17 January 2026

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades at 4:30pm

Free travel will be available all day

Saturday, 21 February 2026

T20 - Australia v India

Free travel will be available from 3:30pm

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

It doesn’t get much bigger than the Ashes and we’ve got cricket fans covered with free travel on public transport each day of the Test.

As reliable as a Starc wicket first-over, plenty of services will be running before and after play to make it easy for the sell-out crowd.

It’s such an exciting time across our city, particularly with the Aussies – featuring South Australian superstars Travis Head and Alex Carey – in a position to retain the Ashes with a win here in Adelaide.

We know it’ll be busy around Adelaide Oval, so please leave plenty of time to get to the ground so you don’t miss any of the action.

Free travel on all buses, trains and trams will be also available for all Adelaide Strikers games as well as the Australia and India T20 in January.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free public transport and extra services for Ashes Test

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.