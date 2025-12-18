Algae monitoring buoys ahoy!

Release date: 18/12/25

Six hi-tech monitoring buoys which will automatically detect future harmful algal blooms before they reach our shores are being deployed across South Australian waters.

The state-of-the-art oceanographic moorings are equipped with specific sensors for early detection of key harmful algal bloom (HAB) species such as Karenia. If a HAB species is detected, an immediate alert is sent to scientists via satellite communication.

They also provide real-time, continuous monitoring of critical parameters including temperature, salinity, chlorophyll, dissolved oxygen and turbidity.

Part of the State and Federal Government’s $102 million Summer Plan, the sophisticated monitoring system strengthens South Australia’s ability to detect, track, research and forecast coastal water quality and harmful algal blooms.

The moorings will form a core component of the South Australian Integrated Coastal Water Quality Monitoring and Forecasting System, a comprehensive scientific program led by the new Office for Algal Bloom Research in conjunction with CSIRO.

The monitoring system builds on the existing Integrated Marine Observing System moorings which have been in place in open waters off the coast since 2008, with the new moorings enabling coverage in inner coastal areas.

The first two monitoring buoys are being installed at St Kilda and Stansbury in Gulf St Vincent today, with the remaining four sites to be finalised in consultation with industry.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

While the algal bloom has presented many unprecedented challenges, it has also provided opportunities to learn from this event to ensure optimal preparedness for the future.

By integrating world‑leading technologies from SARDI, CSIRO, and other research partners, we are building one of the most advanced coastal monitoring systems in the country.

This is about using the best science available to protect our marine ecosystems for the future.

This investment strengthens our ability to detect harmful algal blooms earlier and respond more effectively, protecting our aquaculture industries, marine ecosystems and coastal communities, providing confidence that emerging risks can be identified weeks in advance.

Attributable to SARDI Executive Director, Professor Mike Steer

What’s really exciting about this, is it means real-time updates and the information collected by these devices will be sent straight to the scientists so rapid response measures can be activated.

These monitoring buoys are an invaluable asset for South Australia and give us further confidence that we have a sophisticated monitoring and surveillance program in place that can rapidly detect any Karenia species.

In the event of another harmful algal bloom, these impressive devices will help provide an earlier heads up for aquaculture industries and the community.