North Adelaide Public Golf Course plans revealed

The State Government has unveiled plans for a redeveloped North Adelaide Public Golf Course into a leading golfing destination and improved public space in the Adelaide Park Lands.

The upgrade of the existing golf course celebrates Adelaide’s beloved Park Lands, recognises their cultural significance, expands walking and riding trails and opens up the park for greater access for the thousands of South Australians who regularly visit and pass through the area.

The redevelopment by Greg Norman Golf Course Design will deliver one of the world’s greatest public golf courses, just a stone’s throw from the Adelaide CBD.

From 2028, the North Adelaide Public Golf Course will host LIV Golf Adelaide and the women’s Australian Open.

When completed, the course will significantly boost the growth of golf in the state across under-represented demographics such as young people and women.

The $45 million budget will produce a golf course suitable to host the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament in 2028, comprising an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, driving range, and practice areas.

Work on the redevelopment is due to begin mid next year.

Design work has commenced to develop a concept for a modern clubroom facility that is appropriate for the parkland setting.

Defining principles incorporated in the design include:

Minimising impacts to existing significant trees;

No permanent fencing;

The golf course remains a public course for the enjoyment of all South Australians.

Trees are an integral part of course design, both for amenity and environment, as well as challenging and enjoyable golf. The Government has worked closely with specialist consultants throughout the process to minimise impact on the natural environment.

There are currently an estimated 9000 trees in this part of the Adelaide Park Lands. The total number of trees removed is expected to be 585, 6.5 percent of this total, and only 11 per cent of the more than five thousand trees predicted by the State Liberal Opposition, which has instead demanded a new golf course be built at Dry Creek to accommodate major tournaments.

The government has committed that for every tree that is removed during the project, not less than three new trees or seedlings will be planted.

The government is keenly aware the course and its surrounds – including Karrawirra Pari (River Torrens) directly adjacent to the site – to this day holds strong cultural and spiritual importance to the Kaurna people.

The government is committed to engaging with Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), Kaurna Elders nominated by KYAC, and the relevant Traditional Owners to ensure respectful management of heritage and culture, and to incorporate Kaurna values, stories, art, language and history into the project’s design and delivery.

Members of the public have an opportunity to view and experience the new championship golf course design at the South Australia stand at the Christmas Test Festival by the East Gate of the Adelaide Oval.

The Christmas Test Festival will run for the first four days of the Ashes Test.

Course designs can be viewed here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

With its stunning Adelaide Park Lands setting, unmatched views and central CBD location, the North Adelaide Public Golf Course will become the best public golf course anywhere in the country.

South Australians of all levels of golfing experience – and those without it – will be able to enjoy the high level of amenity provided by this investment in our Park Lands.

It will also be capable of hosting major tournaments, like the incredibly successful LIV Golf Adelaide and the women’s Australian Open.

This will be a destination golf course for visitors to our state, helping grow our economy.

Since its introduction, LIV Golf Adelaide has contributed $217 million to South Australia’s economy over three years, with more than $80 million in economic activity to the State in 2025 alone.

This investment will improve the park for greater public access and enjoyment while celebrating the rich Kaurna heritage the area holds.

The Park Lands setting is what makes this site so special, and we have worked extraordinarily hard to minimise the number of trees to be removed. Only a tiny fraction of the number forecast by our opponents will go.

Each one of those trees will be replaced with three new ones.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood

We’re taking a public golf course and turning it into a world-class public golf course, delivering a major investment in our Park Lands to bring vibrancy and economic activity to our city.

Upgraded amenities and improved accessibility will ensure more people can enjoy and use our Park Lands.

The redevelopment will provide an important community hub, with lasting benefits for local golfers and the wider public.