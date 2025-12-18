Expanded Southern Hub to support more women escaping violence

The Malinauskas Government is strengthening early, local support for women experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence, with the Southern Domestic Violence Prevention and Recovery Hub - The Yellow Gate - re-launching today in significantly larger premises at Colonnades Shopping Centre, Noarlunga.

The Southern Hub, coordinated by Community Justice Services SA, provides a free, confidential place where women can access early support close to home and begin their journey toward safety, recovery and healing.

The re-launch marks the Hub’s transition to a larger site designed to improve the client experience and meet growing demand, including a shared reception system to streamline intake, private consultation spaces and a purpose-built medical room.

$2 million over two years has been pledged to support the continuation and expansion of the Northern and Southern domestic, family and sexual violence prevention and recovery hubs. The 2025–26 State Budget also includes a further $1 million over two years to support the Southern Hub’s expansion.

Operating as a ‘one-stop shop’, The Yellow Gate delivers early, localised support through a collaborative model that includes co-located services from Cedar Health and Yarrow Place, helping to reduce barriers and provide coordinated, wrap-around support tailored to individual circumstances. Services include DFSV counselling, risk assessment and safety planning, advocacy and referrals, medical care, legal advice and tailored recovery programs.

Between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, the Hub supported 348 individual women. During this period, 58% of people who accessed a service reported they had children The Hub has also hosted and attended numerous community events to raise awareness about domestic, family and sexual violence and to connect women with The Yellow Gate.

Through the Commonwealth Government’s 500 Workers Initiative, the Southern Hub employed 2.0 FTE for DFSV counselling and an additional 1.0 FTE for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander specialist worker.

Support is available: If you, or someone you know, is experiencing or at risk of domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.

If you are a woman in South Australia experiencing violence, please call the South Australian Domestic Violence Crisis Line (Women’s Safety Services SA) on 1800 800 098 (24/7) or visit womenssafetyservices.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Since its inception, the Yellow Gate has made a really positive difference in women’s lives, helping them know that when they are experiencing violence, they are not alone.

Today, The Yellow Gate opens in a significantly larger space in the south, so more women can access support close to home in a place that feels safe, local and welcoming.

The Yellow Gate brings key supports together - counselling, safety planning, advocacy, health and other wrap-around help, because when someone experiencing violence reaches out, the system must be easy to access, co-ordinated and able to meet them where they are at.

In the last financial year alone, the Southern Hub supported 348 individual women, many with children, demonstrating how critically important this early support and recovery service is.

The State Government is determined to address domestic, family and sexual violence. Our strong response to the Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Royal Commission on 12 December included a groundbreaking $674 million commitment to keep listening, keep acting, and keep backing practical services like The Yellow Gate that help women take steps toward safety and healing.

Attributable to Alexandra Psarras, CEO Community Justice Services SA

The Yellow Gate welcomes the State Government's recent commitment and comprehensive response to the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence and the multiyear $674 million investment into the important work required, to improve the outcomes of women and families who have experienced or are experiencing violence.

Earlier this year we also welcomed the State Government’s increase in their funding commitment to our service - demonstrating insight into the needs of women living in the south of Adelaide.

The Yellow Gate belongs to the women living in our community and has developed uniquely in a way, to fit their needs. The Yellow Gate provides these women with a safe community-feel space, to receive trauma-informed and holistic support from specialist services, close to home and "under one roof."

This includes information and referrals, counselling, access to therapeutic programs, financial counselling, health services, specialist Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander services, legal support and education; either internally, or from local services who work from the Hub.

We look forward to the continued success and growth of The Yellow Gate in the years to come and thank our State Government for their continued investment in our service and mission; to end violence against women.