Novak Djokovic to headline Adelaide International

Adelaide International 2026 will host a stack of world class tennis players this summer after the entry lists were revealed today – with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic headlining, in his third visit to South Australia.

The world No.4 holds the record for most Grand Slam men’s singles titles in history, including 10 Australian Open titles, and owns the record for most weeks at world No.1 (428) than any player in history.

World No.10 Jack Draper, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tommy Paul, Jiri Lehecka, Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas, Francisco Cerundolo, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca and home favourite Alexei Popyrin will also feature in the men’s competition.

Four of the of the world’s top 10 women will star in the women’s competition. Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa will be making their way to Adelaide in January.

For the first time, the Adelaide International will introduce an ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Adelaide (Quad) tournament with eight singles players and four doubles players from 15 to 17 January. Four-time Australian Open quad doubles champion and two-time Paralympic medallist Heath Davidson will feature.

More than 20,000 tennis fans have already secured their tickets for the international tournament at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

The impacts of major events were demonstrated in November, with latest data showing it was the strongest month of all-time for both hotel room nights occupied and revenue for accommodation across metropolitan Adelaide. In November 2025, an all-time high of on average 9,682 rooms were occupied each night – driven by major events, such as the bp Adelaide Grand Final and Metallica, as well as 11 conferences across the month.

The strong results are expected to continue, with the Christmas Test this week driving accommodation forward bookings in metropolitan Adelaide to almost double compared to the same dates in 2024. Latest forward booking data for 16-21 December 2025 shows an average hotel occupancy of 83% per night - up from 44% at the same time in 2024 – with 9,577 rooms occupied on average per night.

“With Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and breakthrough stars confirmed, the field demonstrates why the Adelaide International has become a must-play event for players ahead of the Australian Open.

Attributable to Heath Davidson, four-time Australian Open quad doubles champion and two-time Paralympic medallist

It’s so exciting to see the Australian Wheelchair Championships expand.

For me, playing in Adelaide will be a highlight and it’s something we have been working towards for a long time now. It’s great to see the commitment to making wheelchair tennis bigger and better every year.

