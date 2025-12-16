Study by Shih Han Chen Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Study

Shih Han Chen's Innovative Reading Environment Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Shih Han Chen as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative work titled "Study". This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design of the "Reading Environment" created by Shih Han Chen, acknowledging its outstanding contribution to the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for both the winning designer and the broader interior design community. By recognizing projects that exemplify creativity, functionality, and innovation, this award sets a benchmark for excellence in the field. Shih Han Chen's "Study" not only meets these criteria but also showcases the potential for interior design to enhance user experiences and contribute to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Shih Han Chen's award-winning "Study" stands out for its unique approach to creating a multi-storey reading environment. Each floor is imbued with a distinct spatial expression, allowing consumers to experience different feelings as they navigate the space. The design centers around the concept of "home", fostering a sense of warmth and comfort throughout the various levels. The incorporation of curved extensions, soft gray-blue hues, and light wood veneers contributes to an inviting, ocean-like reading atmosphere.The recognition bestowed upon Shih Han Chen by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to the designer's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This accolade is expected to inspire Shih Han Chen and the Thinking Design team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that prioritize user experience and functionality. The award not only validates the success of the "Study" project but also sets the stage for future endeavors that will undoubtedly shape the interior design landscape.Team MembersStudy was designed by CHEN SHIH-HAN, with the assistance of CHIOU YI-JIUN. The collaboration between these talented individuals resulted in the creation of a truly remarkable reading environment that seamlessly blends functionality, aesthetics, and user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Study" by Shih Han Chen at:About Thinking DesignThinking Design believes that decoration is not only about aesthetics but also about space, function, people, and sustainability. By transforming design concepts into practical needs, the firm strives to achieve a balance and make users' lives better through thoughtful design solutions. With relevant experience and expertise, Thinking Design consistently puts the ideal into practice, creating spaces that prioritize user well-being and satisfaction.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of influential experts, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, academics, and journalists, ensures that only the most outstanding projects are honored. By recognizing and celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to advance the interior design industry and inspire future trends, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

