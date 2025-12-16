Qili by Wang Houcai Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Qili

Artistic Fragrance Brand Qili Recognized for Harmonious Symbiosis with Nature in Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Wang Houcai as a Silver A' Design Award winner for the exceptional work "Qili" in the Packaging Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Qili's design within the packaging industry and positions it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.Qili's award-winning packaging design resonates with current trends in the industry, particularly the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness. By considering the reduction of plastic use and selecting environmentally friendly materials that can be naturally recycled and degraded, Qili aligns with the increasing demand for responsible packaging solutions. This recognition underscores the relevance of Qili's design to both industry professionals and environmentally conscious consumers.What sets Qili apart is its profound design language that integrates Eastern philosophy and modern aesthetics. The combination of the round bottle cap, representing sensibility, with the square bottle body, symbolizing rationality, expresses the concept of harmonious symbiosis with nature. This unique fusion of form and meaning not only gives Qili a distinctive appearance but also demonstrates the brand's infinite expression of fragrance through design.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivating force for Wang Houcai and the Qili team to continue exploring the intersection of art, science, and nature in their packaging designs. This recognition may inspire future projects that further push the boundaries of sustainable packaging while maintaining a strong brand identity and emotional connection with consumers. As Qili continues to innovate, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire other brands to prioritize eco-friendly packaging solutions.Wang Houcai, the creative mind behind Qili, played a crucial role in the design's conception and realization, drawing inspiration from the philosophy of Round Sky and Square Earth unique to Eastern culture.About Wang HoucaiWang Houcai is a designer from China who has been recognized with the Silver A' Design Award for the exceptional packaging design of Qili, an artistic fragrance brand. With a deep understanding of Eastern philosophy and a keen eye for modern aesthetics, Wang Houcai has created a design that harmoniously combines form and meaning, expressing the concept of symbiosis with nature.About Banwea Brand Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Banwea Design is a comprehensive brand creative agency with design at its core. The agency has served over 100 brands both domestically and internationally, providing full-process solutions including brand strategy, brand design, device design and development, product packaging, and visual animation. With a creative and enthusiastic design team, Banwea Design has won numerous international design awards and established in-depth cooperative relationships with many companies, dedicated to helping brands realize their value through the best brand creation and integrated design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing designs. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in packaging design, incorporating sustainability, eco-friendliness, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to celebrate creativity, acknowledge exemplary capabilities, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind the innovations but also promotes the principles of good design, ultimately striving to create a better world through the transformative power of design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from all countries across various industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesigncompetition.com

