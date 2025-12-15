Senate Bill 1115 Printer's Number 1359
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1359
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1115
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, SAVAL, MALONE, KANE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA AND VOGEL, DECEMBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, DECEMBER 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Jazz
Foundation of America plate; in fees, further providing for
payments to special funds; and establishing the Jazz
Foundation of America Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1341.2. Jazz Foundation of America plate.
(a) Design.--The department, in consultation with the Jazz
Foundation of America, shall design a special Jazz Foundation of
America registration plate. The registration plate shall feature
the Jazz Foundation of America logo consisting of a white
saxophone, a white f-hole from a stringed instrument and a white
trombone, that overlay a black background and shall include the
phrase "Jazz Foundation of America" at the bottom.
(b) Issuance.--Upon application of any person, accompanied
by a fee of $62, which shall be in addition to the annual
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.