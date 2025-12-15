Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,596 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1115 Printer's Number 1359

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1359

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1115

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, SAVAL, MALONE, KANE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA AND VOGEL, DECEMBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, DECEMBER 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Jazz

Foundation of America plate; in fees, further providing for

payments to special funds; and establishing the Jazz

Foundation of America Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1341.2. Jazz Foundation of America plate.

(a) Design.--The department, in consultation with the Jazz

Foundation of America, shall design a special Jazz Foundation of

America registration plate. The registration plate shall feature

the Jazz Foundation of America logo consisting of a white

saxophone, a white f-hole from a stringed instrument and a white

trombone, that overlay a black background and shall include the

phrase "Jazz Foundation of America" at the bottom.

(b) Issuance.--Upon application of any person, accompanied

by a fee of $62, which shall be in addition to the annual

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1115 Printer's Number 1359

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.