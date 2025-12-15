Senate Bill 1115 Printer's Number 1359

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1359 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1115 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, SAVAL, MALONE, KANE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND VOGEL, DECEMBER 15, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, DECEMBER 15, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Jazz Foundation of America plate; in fees, further providing for payments to special funds; and establishing the Jazz Foundation of America Fund. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 1341.2. Jazz Foundation of America plate. (a) Design.--The department, in consultation with the Jazz Foundation of America, shall design a special Jazz Foundation of America registration plate. The registration plate shall feature the Jazz Foundation of America logo consisting of a white saxophone, a white f-hole from a stringed instrument and a white trombone, that overlay a black background and shall include the phrase "Jazz Foundation of America" at the bottom. (b) Issuance.--Upon application of any person, accompanied by a fee of $62, which shall be in addition to the annual 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.