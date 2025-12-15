Senate Bill 1114 Printer's Number 1358
PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - assignee has qualified transition expenses for which
intangible transition charges are authorized in a qualified
rate order that has become effective in accordance with
subsection (a) and shall thereafter continuously exist to the
extent provided in the order.
"Qualified rate order." An order of the commission
adopted in accordance with this section, authorizing the
imposition and collection of intangible transition charges.
"Qualified transition expenses." The transition or
stranded costs of an electric utility approved by the
commission for recovery under sections 2804 (relating to
standards for restructuring of electric industry) and 2808
(relating to competitive transition charge) through the
issuance of transition bonds; the costs of retiring existing
debt or equity capital of the electric utility or its holding
company parent, including accrued interest and acquisition or
redemption premium, costs of defeasance, and other related
fees, costs and charges relating to, through the issuance of
transition bonds or the assignment, sale or other transfer of
intangible transition property; and the costs incurred to
issue, service or refinance the transition bonds, including
accrued interest and acquisition or redemption premium, and
other related fees, costs and charges, or to assign, sell or
otherwise transfer intangible transition property.
"Transition bonds." Bonds, debentures, notes,
certificates of participation or of beneficial interest or
other evidences of indebtedness or ownership which:
(1) are issued by or on behalf of the electric utility
or assignee pursuant to a qualified rate order;
(2) are secured by or payable from intangible transition
