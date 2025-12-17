Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 1360

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 297

PRINTER'S NO. 1360

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

327

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,

KANE, STEFANO, DUSH AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

DECEMBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN

ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL

SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE

LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN THE STATE SYSTEM OF HIGHER

EDUCATION, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR POWERS

AND DUTIES OF COUNCILS OF TRUSTEES.

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for

automatic certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "CAMPUS POLICE" IN SECTION

2001-A OF THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN AS

THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949, AMENDED JULY 17, 2024 (P.L.945,

NO.89), IS AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 2001-A. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND

PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ARTICLE SHALL, FOR THE PURPOSE OF THIS

ARTICLE, HAVE THE FOLLOWING MEANINGS, RESPECTIVELY, EXCEPT IN

