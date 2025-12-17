Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 1360
PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 297
PRINTER'S NO. 1360
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
327
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,
KANE, STEFANO, DUSH AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
DECEMBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN
ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL
SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE
LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN THE STATE SYSTEM OF HIGHER
EDUCATION, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR POWERS
AND DUTIES OF COUNCILS OF TRUSTEES.
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for
automatic certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "CAMPUS POLICE" IN SECTION
2001-A OF THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN AS
THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949, AMENDED JULY 17, 2024 (P.L.945,
NO.89), IS AMENDED TO READ:
SECTION 2001-A. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND
PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ARTICLE SHALL, FOR THE PURPOSE OF THIS
ARTICLE, HAVE THE FOLLOWING MEANINGS, RESPECTIVELY, EXCEPT IN
