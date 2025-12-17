Lyzr Named Finalist in 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner of the Year Awards

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr has been named a finalist in the 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner of the Year Awards, an annual recognition presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to partners demonstrating measurable customer impact, technical expertise, and consistent delivery of solutions built on AWS. The announcement places Lyzr among a select group of AWS Partner Network (APN) members evaluated for their contributions across cloud, AI, and enterprise technology implementations.The AWS Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners worldwide that support customers in designing, deploying, and scaling solutions using AWS services. Award categories span geographies and solution areas, with finalists selected through a structured evaluation process that includes third-party validation. The review assesses customer outcomes, architectural quality, innovation, and alignment with AWS best practices. According to AWS, finalists undergo a detailed assessment that includes a third-party audit of case studies and operational metrics. This process is designed to ensure that recognition reflects verifiable performance and sustained delivery rather than one-time achievements. The 2025 Geo and Global awards highlight partners that have demonstrated consistency in addressing complex customer requirements at scale.Lyzr’s selection as a finalist reflects its work in building AI-driven systems on AWS infrastructure for enterprise use cases . The company focuses on enabling organizations to deploy AI agents and decision-support systems that integrate with existing workflows while meeting requirements around governance, security, and operational reliability. These solutions are developed using AWS-native services to support scalability, performance, and compliance across regions. Over the past year, Lyzr has expanded its presence across multiple markets, working with customers in sectors such as technology services, financial services, and large enterprises undergoing cloud modernization initiatives. Its approach emphasizes structured AI deployment, including model orchestration, agent governance, and integration with enterprise data systems hosted on AWS.The AWS Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually during AWS re:Invent, AWS’s global cloud computing conference. The 2025 finalists were revealed as part of the Geo and Global Partner Awards program, which recognizes partners operating at regional and international levels. AWS re:Invent brings together customers, partners, and AWS teams to discuss developments in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and enterprise technology adoption.Siva Surendira, Chief Executive Officer of Lyzr, acknowledged the recognition, stating, “Being named a finalist in the 2025 AWS Partner of the Year Awards reflects the work of the teams building and delivering solutions for customers on AWS. The recognition highlights the strength of the collaboration with AWS and the focus on delivering outcomes that align with customer requirements.”AWS Partner Network members participate in programs designed to support solution development, go-to-market execution, and technical enablement. Partners recognized in the awards program typically demonstrate depth in AWS services, documented customer success, and the ability to operate within AWS’s global ecosystem. Finalist status indicates that a partner has met defined benchmarks across these dimensions. Lyzr’s inclusion in the 2025 finalist list underscores its role within the broader AWS partner ecosystem, particularly in the area of applied AI and cloud-based enterprise systems. As organizations continue to evaluate how AI can be operationalized within regulated and large-scale environments, AWS partners play a key role in translating cloud capabilities into deployable systems.The winners of the 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner of the Year Awards will be announced by AWS following the finalist stage. Further details about the awards program and selection criteria are available through AWS’s official Partner Network communications.About LyzrLyzr is a full-stack agent infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to build, deploy, and govern autonomous AI systems at scale.The company's Agentic Operating System provides a unified agent lifecycle, from creation and simulation to production deployment, with built-in Responsible AI and Hallucination Management. With over 1 million agents in production, 1 billion+ simulations run, and 30,000+ developers on the platform, Lyzr serves leading enterprises including Accenture, AirAsia, and Fortune 100 technology companies.The platform is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, runs entirely within customer environments (cloud or on-premise), and ensures full IP ownership.Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Lyzr recently raised $8M in Series A funding led by Rocketship.vc. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.