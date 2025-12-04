Lyzr Announces Native Support for Amazon AgentCore Memory, Expanding Enterprise-Grade AI Memory Capabilities

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr announced the availability of Amazon AgentCore Memory as a fully supported memory option within Lyzr Agent Studio , offering enterprises a new path to deploy context-rich AI agents inside their own AWS environments. The integration introduces an additional memory system alongside Lyzr’s existing proprietary memory offering, giving organizations greater choice in how conversational data is stored, governed, and secured.The update enables enterprises to select between two deployment approaches. Lyzr Memory continues to serve as a fully managed option optimized for ease of use. Amazon AgentCore Memory, now supported natively, provides a fully managed service operated by AWS and deployed directly within the customer’s cloud environment. This structure ensures complete control over data residency, compliance, and security, aligning with existing enterprise governance standards.Amazon AgentCore Memory delivers persistent short-term and long-term context for AI agents. It manages recent conversation turns, in-progress tasks, user history, preferences, and relevant facts that persist across sessions. The service is designed to operate without requiring teams to build or maintain memory infrastructure, vector databases, or additional backend systems. The addition addresses key concerns frequently raised by enterprise customers. Data residency becomes fully governed within the customer’s AWS region and VPC, preventing memory data and embeddings from leaving controlled environments.Security and compliance are strengthened through alignment with established AWS identity, access, logging, and encryption controls. With both vector storage and conversational memory remaining inside the private environment, organizations in regulated sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and the public sector, gain a reliable foundation for deploying stateful AI agents without external data exposure. Integrating Amazon AgentCore Memory with Lyzr involves configuring an instance within the customer’s AWS account and connecting it through an IAM Role ARN. Once linked, Lyzr agents can read from and write to AgentCore Memory while preserving all residency, privacy, and policy requirements. This approach enables teams to deploy agents that consistently deliver context-aware responses, continuity across channels, and large-scale personalization.The launch marks a significant step in enabling enterprise-ready AI deployments. By combining Lyzr’s no-code agent platform with Amazon AgentCore Memory’s secure, in-environment architecture, organizations gain the ability to implement intelligent agents that learn and adapt while maintaining full ownership of their data. Lyzr’s expanded memory support is now available to all customers.About LyzrLyzr is a full-stack agent infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to build, deploy, and govern autonomous AI systems at scale.The company's Agentic Operating System provides a unified agent lifecycle, from creation and simulation to production deployment, with built-in Responsible AI and Hallucination Management. With over 1 million agents in production, 1 billion+ simulations run, and 30,000+ developers on the platform, Lyzr serves leading enterprises including Accenture, AirAsia, and Fortune 100 technology companies.The platform is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, runs entirely within customer environments (cloud or on-premise), and ensures full IP ownership.Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Lyzr recently raised $8M in Series A funding led by Rocketship.vc. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai

