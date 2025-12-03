Lyzr Inc Achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr Inc, Full-Stack Agent Infrastructure Platform, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Lyzr Inc as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Lyzr Inc as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Lyzr Inc excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment."Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization positions Lyzr Inc at the forefront of autonomous AI innovation," said Siva Surendira, Founder & CEO. "Our expertise enables customers to move from AI experimentation to production-ready autonomous systems that deliver tangible ROI, leveraging the breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides through our flexible, governed platform that runs securely within their own environment"The core of Lyzr's offering is its Agentic Operating System, a full-stack platform that empowers enterprises to build, orchestrate, and govern autonomous AI agents across every business function. Its modular, AWS-inspired architecture enables sophisticated multi-agent orchestration. Coupled with deep enterprise integration and pre-built agents for critical sectors like HR, Sales, Customer Service, Banking, and Insurance, Lyzr accelerates deployment. The platform’s production readiness is backed by over 1 billion agent simulations through a JEPA-inspired testing engine, delivering measurable business outcomes including a 70% reduction in build time and 80% time savings in complex workflows.From Accenture (Global Technology Lead):"Lyzr's agent infrastructure reshaped how we deliver GenAI value to clients. The platform enabled us to build multi-agent systems that automate troubleshooting, reduce downtime, and enhance safety in high-risk industrial environments."This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization. This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.About LyzrLyzr is a full-stack agent infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to build, deploy, and govern autonomous AI systems at scale. The company's Agentic Operating System provides a unified agent lifecycle—from creation and simulation to production deployment—with built-in Responsible AI and Hallucination Management. With over 1 million agents in production, 1 billion+ simulations run, and 30,000+ developers on the platform, Lyzr serves leading enterprises including Accenture, AirAsia, and Fortune 100 technology companies. The platform is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, runs entirely within customer environments (cloud or on-premise), and ensures full IP ownership.Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, Lyzr recently raised $8M in Series A funding led by Rocketship.vc. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai

