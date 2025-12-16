Kuderer issues emergency order to provide relief to consumers impacted by recent flooding

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer issued an emergency order to provide relief to Washington policyholders after the recent atmospheric river and winter weather event last week. Her order is in effect from Dec. 15, 2025 – Feb. 12, 2026, and applies to all property and casualty insurers operating in Washington state.

It directs insurers to:

Provide 45-day grace periods for premium payments and waive all late fees and reinstatement fees.

Not cancel a policy for nonpayment unless directed to do so by the policyholder.

Extend the nonrenewal notice period from 45 days to 120 days before the expiration date of the policy.

In addition, Kuderer opened registration for out-of-state adjustors and sent guidance to insurers and the public on investigating and adjusting flood damage to covered property. She also sent a team of insurance experts from her consumer protection department to last night’s town hall in Burlington, WA.

“My heart goes out to the people impacted by last week’s flooding and I’m grateful for the dedication of our first responders,” Kuderer said. “My emergency order provides guidance to the insurance companies operating in our state and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”

Kuderer is using powers granted to her following the statewide emergency that Gov. Bob Ferguson declared on Dec. 10 in response to the widespread flooding in Washington.

When the governor issues an emergency proclamation, the commissioner can issue an emergency order related to insurance policies to ensure access to coverage. The order can be extended by the commissioner for 30 days at a time as long as the governor’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.