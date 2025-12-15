Kuderer issues letter to insurance companies on post-flood expectations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands of Western Washington residents evacuated their homes after the atmospheric river and ensuing flood event that started on December 8. As the recovery process begins, state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has guidance for both flood survivors and the insurance companies and adjusters handling their claims.

Kuderer sent a letter to the insurance companies (PDF 225.10KB) adjusting flood loss on Monday, December 15.

In the letter, Kuderer urged property owners to follow local authorities’ guidance on when to safely return to their home and begin documenting damage. She also recommended submitting photos of the flood damage to the insurance company and making the property available for inspection as soon as reasonably possible.

Kuderer also pointed out how quickly mold can grow after a flooding event, which could begin before an adjuster is available to inspect a home. To address this, she has opened the emergency registration of adjusters to streamline the process for out-of-state adjusters to work in impacted areas. She also urged insurance companies to inform their policyholders how to comply with the policy duties after loss to protect their home from further damage — including how to photograph, then remove, damaged property from the interior of the home to reduce the spread of mold.

Kuderer also urged people to follow best practices on how to clean after flood damage. The OIC website has additional information on flood insurance and filing a complaint against an insurance company.

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency due to flooding on December 10.