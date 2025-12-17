Chelan County residents impacted by floods, windstorm asked to report damage

CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County residents who’ve suffered losses as a result of the recent windstorm and flood are being asked to report the damage to begin the process for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) financial assistance.

On Friday, Gov. Bob Ferguson announced that President Donald Trump approved Washington state’s request for federal emergency assistance after members of the state delegation sent a letter to the president requesting an emergency declaration.

The county says the federal government has not approved financial assistance for individuals, but hopes FEMA will take that step with enough documentation from Chelan County residents.

The form, for individuals and businesses, is available in English and Spanish on the Chelan County Emergency Management website. The county says forms should be filled out for each location where damage occurred and multiple locations should not be combined into one form. Government agencies should work directly with the county’s Emergency Management office.

If people need help filling out the form, Emergency Management is available for calls at (509) 667-6863 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer issued an emergency order to provide relief to Washington policyholders. The order directs insurers to not cancel policies unless directed to do so by policyholders, provide 45-day grace periods for premium payments, waive all late fee and reinstatement payments, and extend the nonrenewal notice period from 45 days to 120 days before the expiration date of the policy.

The order applies to all property and casualty insurers operating in Washington state and is effective from Dec. 15 to Feb. 12.