Prioritizing Self-Care for Health Care Workers During the Holidays

The holiday season is often depicted as a time of joy and celebration, but for health care professionals it can also be a busy and emotionally demanding time of the year. Increased stress, loneliness and financial burdens often lead to an increase in clients seeking support and help. While caring for others is at the heart of our work, it’s essential to remember that we are the tool by which we do our work, and we need to care for ourselves as well.

Why Self-care Matters

Health care professionals often face significant emotional demands in their work. During the holidays, this intensity ramps up as clients navigate grief, family conflict, seasonal depression and financial strain. Neglecting your own well-being and self-care can lead to burnout, compassion fatigue and decreased effectiveness in providing care. Prioritizing self-care is an essential practice. Attuning to our emotional well-being enables us to remain resilient and present for those we serve.

Practical Strategies You Can Use

Remember the Basics. Adequate sleep, balanced nutrition and physical activity are foundational. These simple habits can stabilize mood and energy levels.

Adequate sleep, balanced nutrition and physical activity are foundational. These simple habits can stabilize mood and energy levels. Set Boundaries. It’s OK to say no. Protect your time by scheduling breaks and limiting after-hours work when possible.

It’s OK to say no. Protect your time by scheduling breaks and limiting after-hours work when possible. Maintain Connection. Lean on your support network of colleagues, friends or family. Sharing experiences can help reduce feelings of isolation and stress.

Lean on your support network of colleagues, friends or family. Sharing experiences can help reduce feelings of isolation and stress. Practice Mindfulness. Five short minutes of deep breathing or meditation can help you reset during a hectic day and regulate your nervous system.

Five short minutes of deep breathing or meditation can help you reset during a hectic day and regulate your nervous system. Seek Joy. Schedule activities that bring you peace and happiness, whether it’s reading a book, spending time in nature or listening to music. Take that time to decompress.

Ground Yourself in Your “Why”

Remember what drew you to this helping work. The holidays can amplify stress, but they also offer opportunities for gratitude and reflection. By caring for yourself, you model healthy coping strategies for clients and reaffirm your commitment to sustainable, compassionate care.

Give yourself permission to rest and recharge!

Zelia Baugh, LCSW, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health, JPS Health Network

April Jastrzab, LCSW, Behavioral Health Director of Social Services