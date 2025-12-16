CMS says nearly 950,000 enrolled for new Marketplace coverage 

Approximately 950,000 consumers who currently do not have health insurance coverage through the federally facilitated Health Insurance Marketplace have signed up for a 2026 health plan, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Dec. 5. More than 4.8 million returning consumers have selected 2026 plans. The open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15. Today is the final day for consumers to enroll in coverage that would begin Jan. 1. For those enrolling after Dec. 15, coverage would begin Feb. 1.

