Fordefi and Solv Protocol Partner, Connecting BTCfi to $100B+ Monthly Institutional Flows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fordefi, the institutional MPC wallet platform for trading firms, asset managers, custodians, and fintechs, and Solv Protocol, the leading BTCFi platform with more than $2.8 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic partnership to expand institutional access to Bitcoin yield strategies across DeFi, CeFi and real-world assets.Solv operates the largest on-chain Bitcoin reserve, serving more than 1.2 million users across 19 supported chains and 35 wallet partners. Through its SolvBTC, 1:1 wrapped Bitcoin asset, liquid staking tokens and structured yield products, Solv turns idle BTC into a programmable reserve asset that can be used as collateral, deployed into DeFi, and routed into tokenized treasury and credit markets. Clients gain clear on-chain proof of reserves and a single BTC layer they can plug into multiple yield, liquidity, and real-world asset integrations.Under the partnership, Solv will continue to use Fordefi's MPC wallet Infrastructure and treasury management services, and the two companies will work together so 300+ clients can route Bitcoin into Solv-powered yield strategies directly from Fordefi. Allocators can keep BTC exposure, define policy rules and approvals in Fordefi, and then use those same controls as assets move through Solv’s cross-chain liquidity and yield programs.Fordefi recently crossed more than $100 billion in monthly transaction volume and now supports over 300 institutional customers globally across trading, treasury, tokenization, payments and Wallet-as-a-Service. Together with Solv’s $2.8 billion in AUM, the partnership gives institutions a policy-controlled gateway into one of the largest BTCFi platforms in the market.“Many of our clients are increasing their strategic allocation to Bitcoin, but do not want those positions to sit idle,” said Josh Schwartz, CEO and Cofounder at Fordefi. “By partnering with Solv, we can give institutions a direct path from a policy-governed MPC wallet into curated BTCFi strategies, while keeping operational workflows, risk checks, and reporting in one place.”“Fordefi is now an integral part of how we usher in institutional Bitcoin liquidity at Solv Protocol,” said Ryan Chow, CEO of Solv Protocol. “Through this partnership, we’re bringing that same battle-tested infrastructure to institutions worldwide. They retain full custody and governance with Fordefi while seamlessly accessing SolvBTC and the full breadth of our BTCFi and RWA ecosystem, all within a single unified program.”Through the partnership, Fordefi and Solv will focus on several key areas for institutional clients:- BTCFi strategies with institutional controls. Trading desks and asset managers can access SolvBTC and other Solv yield programs while keeping signing, limits and role-based approvals in Fordefi’s MPC wallet.- Cross-chain Bitcoin liquidity. Institutions can move BTC into multi-chain yield strategies that Solv has integrated across major L1 and L2 networks, without changing wallets or compromising governance.- Pathways to RWA and structured yield. The collaboration supports Solv’s work at the intersection of BTCFi and RWA, making it easier for institutional BTC positions to flow into tokenized treasury, credit and other real-world exposures under clear policy guardrails.The partnership builds on an existing relationship in which Solv already relies on Fordefi to secure and operate its own on-chain activity. By deepening this partnership, the companies aim to simplify the rail for mutual clients to move from passive Bitcoin holdings into governed, on-chain strategies that can support yield, structured products and broader digital asset mandates.About Solv ProtocolSolv Protocol is a Bitcoin Finance and RWAFi platform that turns Bitcoin into a programmable reserve asset across DeFi, CeFi and traditional markets. Through SolvBTC, liquid staking tokens and structured yield products, Solv enables institutions to earn yield on BTC while maintaining underlying exposure, with more than $2.8 billion in assets under management. Solv’s infrastructure abstracts away the complexity of Bitcoin staking and cross-chain deployment so clients can connect BTC to a growing universe of DeFi and real-world asset opportunities.About FordefiFordefi is an institutional multi-party computation (MPC) wallet platform built to help organizations securely hold digital assets and transact across DeFi. Fordefi combines a battle-tested MPC architecture with native blockchain connectivity, granular policy controls, transaction simulation and real-time risk alerts so institutions can operate at scale without sacrificing security or governance.More than 300 institutions now use Fordefi to power trading, treasury, tokenization, payments and embedded wallets, processing over $100 billion in transaction volume every month. Fordefi was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York.

