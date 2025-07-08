GlobalStake and Fordefi Partner to Deliver Institutional Bare-Metal Staking via Secure MPC Wallet Infrastructure

Fordefi Logo

Fordefi partners with GlobalStake to enable clients to stake ETH & 40+ PoS assets, marrying MPC self-custody with bare-metal validator security.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fordefi , a leading institutional MPC wallet platform designed for secure and compliant digital asset operations, has partnered with GlobalStake to provide seamless, secure staking access to institutional clients directly from their self-custodial MPC wallets. As Fordefi’s first fully bare-metal staking partner, GlobalStake offers white-glove validator access for Ethereum and other leading proof-of-stake assets through its non-custodial, SOC 2 Type II-certified bare-metal infrastructure. This integration allows asset managers, funds, and enterprises using Fordefi to initiate staking directly from wallet interfaces, without relinquishing custody or compromising on performance, security, or regulatory standards.“Fordefi clients demand full control, operational flexibility, and regulatory alignment—and this partnership delivers on all fronts,” said Josh Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder. “By allowing clients to combine Fordefi’s secure wallet infrastructure with GlobalStake’s bare-metal validators, we’re delivering an experience that prioritizes control, transparency, and performance.”Staking Without Custody CompromisesThe Fordefi & GlobalStake integration supports institutions seeking non-custodial staking aligned with compliance mandates, ESG goals, and operational simplicity. This collaboration enables direct staking across Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, BNB, and other leading chains, with validator selection tailored by jurisdiction, fee preferences, or performance requirements.Key Highlights of This Partnership- Unmatched Security: GlobalStake’s SOC 2 Type II and CCSS (imminent) certifications meet the highest standards of institutional security. Clients gain confidence knowing their staking operations are built on secure, independently managed hardware, not rented cloud infrastructure.- Embedded Wallet Access: Fordefi users can delegate stake directly from wallets they fully control. No third-party transfers. No loss of custody. Just secure, integrated staking.- Exclusive MG Stover Reporting: Fordefi clients staking through GlobalStake benefit from MG Stover’s exclusive institutional-grade reporting suite, which simplifies fund accounting and enhances transparency across performance, rewards, and operational activities.- Unparalleled Customization & Scale: GlobalStake supports 40+ blockchain networks with the ability to tailor validator configurations, locations, and mandates based on client requirements, including jurisdictional or regulatory preferences.- Sustainability with Impact: As a 100% carbon-negative operation, GlobalStake offsets more than its total emissions across every chain it supports, making it the staking partner of choice for ESG-conscious institutions.-Cost-Efficiency & Higher Returns: Thanks to GlobalStake's self-owned infrastructure, this partnership translates to competitive pricing, allowing you to maximize returns on your staked assets.“Our mission is to meet institutional clients where they operate—across custody, wallets, and fund platforms,” said Rich Shorten, Co-Founder & Chairman at GlobalStake. “Partnering with Fordefi unlocks a trusted wallet interface for secure, on-chain staking—without the trade-offs of centralized or cloud-based alternatives.”About FORDEFIFordefi’s MPC wallet is an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. Fordefi’s MPC wallet and security platform offers native connectivity to dozens of blockchains, self-serve policy controls, smart contract address verification, transaction simulation, and real-time risk alerts, alongside a full-stack developer suite of native APIs and SDKs. For more information, visit: www.fordefi.com About GlobalStakeGlobalStake is the premier non-custodial staking provider for institutions, delivering bare-metal validator infrastructure across 40+ proof-of-stake networks. With SOC 2 Type II certification, MG Stover integration, and ESG-compliant operations, GlobalStake powers secure, transparent, and high-yield staking through exchanges, custodians, and wallets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.