Fordefi & Station70 Launch Industry’s First Failover Wallet Solution for Disaster Recovery

Station70’s SWAT and Fordefi’s Standby Wallet solution offer institutions a unique approach for wallet diversification and enhanced risk mitigation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fordefi , a leading blockchain technology company, has introduced Fordefi Standby Wallets—an innovative solution designed to mitigate the risks associated with relying on a single wallet provider. As the cryptocurrency industry matures, institutions, regulators, and asset managers are demanding more rigorous due diligence for their operations. However, they are also increasingly faced with vulnerabilities such as system outages and data loss. Fordefi Standby Wallets offer a game-changing solution by providing the resilience and security that organizations need.Fordefi’s latest innovation improves business continuity and operational performance for institutions by enabling the secure migration of private keys into a standby Fordefi workspace during disaster recovery. Developed in collaboration with Station70 , a next-generation private key backup and recovery solution, Station70’s Secure Wallet Account Transfer (SWAT) workflow is integrated with Fordefi’s Standby Wallet solution. This integration ensures that institutions have secure, ready-to-use MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallets with minimal downtime."Institutional clients are increasingly demanding more robust operational processes, including business continuity planning, to safeguard their digital assets," said Josh Schwartz, CEO & Co-founder of Fordefi. "Our integrated solution with Station70 helps address one of the biggest single points of failure in institutional crypto by ensuring secure migration of private keys during disaster recovery into a ready-to-go MPC wallet and workspace.”Secure Disaster Recovery Meets Ready-to-Use Hot WalletHistorically, managed backup services have helped institutions secure and recover private keys. However, reintegrating these keys into a fully operational wallet has typically required time-consuming manual steps, such as importing keys, syncing wallet addresses, and restoring balances, often in highly time-sensitive situations. For MPC private keys, backup recovery has been only a temporary solution, as the recovery process relied on reconstructing the full private key in its entirety, reducing one of the main security benefits of MPC technology. As a result, institutions often had to set up an entirely new wallet infrastructure after recovery.These challenges created a need for a more streamlined approach. Fordefi’s integration with Station70 goes beyond traditional key recovery, offering institutions uninterrupted operations even during severe disruptions. In this workflow, Fordefi functions as a hot standby wallet, enabling immediate operational continuity when Station70’s SWAT process activates. This solution offers institutions with the best of both worlds – private keys are not loaded into a new wallet until absolutely necessary yet the entire wallet workspace from policies to the address book has been preconfigured and is ready to go.”We're excited to launch a novel solution alongside Fordefi that streamlines disaster recovery. The digital asset industry's trust and safety hinges on reliable disaster recovery solutions,” said Nathan Bekerman, Head of Product at Station70. “With SWAT, we're setting a new standard for secure private key recovery, and we're excited to see the impact this will have on institutional confidence.”This innovative solution ensures private keys are never fully reconstructed during the recovery process. Instead, each MPC key share is kept in isolation, preserving the core security benefits of MPC wallets. By avoiding full key reconstruction, Fordefi and Station70 enable institutions to securely migrate their wallets while maintaining the protection provided by MPC technology. This approach reduces downtime while mitigating security risks, allowing institutions to quickly resume digital asset management while maintaining full control and security, even in critical situations.Please contact sales@fordefi.com or info@station70.com for a demonstration.About Station70Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Station70 offers a suite of wallet-agnostic security products for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry. Designed to meet the evolving security and regulatory requirements globally. Adam Healy, former CISO at Bakkt and BlockFi, and Dr. Adam Everspaugh, former cryptographer at Coinbase, built Station70 with the vision to solve many of the trust and safety problems they see continually plaguing the institutional digital asset industry.About FordefiFordefi’s MPC wallet is an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. Fordefi’s MPC wallet and security platform offers native connectivity to dozens of blockchains, self-serve policy controls, smart contract address verification, transaction simulation, and real-time risk alerts, alongside a full-stack developer suite of native APIs and SDKs. For more information, visit fordefi.com.

