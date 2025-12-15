Mayor Bowser and DPR Announce Winter Break Programs for District Youth

(Washington, DC) – As winter break approaches, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging families to take advantage of the wide range of youth programs offered by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR). Running from Saturday, December 20, 2025 through Saturday, January 3, 2026, DPR winter break programs provide safe and engaging opportunities for young people to stay active, creative, and connected. In addition to activities for all ages, DPR is introducing teen-focused options with dedicated spaces for teens to gather, socialize, and have fun.

Parents are also reminded that DC Public Schools (DCPS) students are in school through Friday, December 19, 2025 and return on Monday, January 5, 2026. DPR’s winter programming ensures youth have enriching ways to make the most of their time away from school.

Featured Activities:

Santa on the Southside: Come out to take photos with Santa, make crafts while enjoying hot cocoa, and collect shoes to support families.

Holiday Hype: Come out in front of the MLK Library for music, games, hot cocoa, handmade gifts, and more!

Lifeguard Training Program: This 3-day course is a comprehensive lifeguard training program designed to provide foundational aquatic safety concepts, techniques, best practices, and the latest standards used in modern aquatic facilities.

Session One

When: Sunday, December 21 to Tuesday, December 23, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Turkey Thicket Aquatic Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Session Two

When: Sunday, December 28 to Tuesday, December 30, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Ballou Aquatic Center, 3401 4th Street SE

Register here

Roving Leaders Mobile Sleigh: A joyful mobile celebration that spreads holiday magic throughout the District. Santa and his elves go dashing through DC’s streets playing festive holiday music, giving out special surprises complete with a light show!

When: Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23, 4 to 8 pm

Where: Recreation centers across DC

Streamer for a Day: A fun, hands-on workshop where teens learn how to stream like a pro.

Winter Wonder Workshop: A holiday crafting fair for youth of all ages and their families.

When: Tuesday, December 23, 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Raymond Recreation Center, 3725 10th Street NW

Register: here

DIY Design Den: Teens are invited to paint and upcycle furniture items to be used at rec centers, teen spaces, and events.

When: Saturday, December 27, 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Columbia Heights Community Center, 1480 Girard Street NW

RSVP: here

Roving Leaders Jingle Jam: Join us for a fun-filled holiday celebration with hot chocolate, gingerbread houses, a moon bounce, arts & crafts, a festive photo booth, and music from our live DJ! Come ready to show off your ugly holiday sweater and enjoy the holiday cheer.

Camp Wizard: DPR is hosting a Boost Camp for tweens ages 11–13, offering a full day of magical, Harry Potter–themed STEAM activities and interactive fun.

When: Tuesday, December 30, 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Kenilworth Recreation Center, 4321 Ord Street NE

RSVP: here

Rec-fast Club Holiday Day Party: Come out for this teen day party with activities and fun.

Winter Wondercamp

DPR is hosting two sessions of Winter Wondercamp for youth ages 6-12. While registration has closed for most locations, a limited number of slots are still available.

Register: here

Open Swim at DPR Indoor Pools

DPR's indoor pools are open across the District for free swim during the break.

Check hours and locations: dpr.dc.gov/IndoorPools

Various field trips through DPR’s Supreme Teens, Young Ladies on the Rise, and Future Men Future Leaders will take place throughout winter break, with destinations including the National Theatre, Nats Park, Medieval Times, and more. Limited spots for these programs may still be available. To learn more, visit DPRteens.com.

Since taking office in 2015, Mayor Bowser has made significant investments to expand and enhance youth programs and recreation facilities across DC. This includes making recreation centers free for all residents, launching the Late Night Hype series, and investing over $800 million in renovations for recreation centers, pools, and playgrounds. These investments ensure that young people have safe, welcoming spaces to learn, play, and grow outside of school hours. DPR’s winter break programs reflect a continued commitment to fostering creativity, community, and well-being for all District youth.

For additional details and to register for winter break selected events, visit teenbreaktime.splashthat.com

