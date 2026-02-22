Mayor Bowser Provides Update on Forecasted Snow and District Snow Team Deployment

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is providing an update on forecasted snow and the District Snow Team’s posture and deployment.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed the District under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 pm today, Sunday, February 22, until 10 am tomorrow, Monday, February 23. Rain is expected throughout the day, transitioning to snow this afternoon as temperatures drop. The District is expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow overnight, with the bulk of precipitation ending before sunrise tomorrow morning. Additionally, 30-40 mph winds are possible overnight and into Monday morning.

In preparation for the expected rain and snow, the Mayor is confirming the full deployment of the District Snow Team today, Sunday, February 22. Plows will begin treating major roadways with salt at 12 pm.

As temperatures drop, ice may form and impact roadways, posing challenges for safe travel. During this time, pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists should limit outdoor exposure and proceed with caution when traveling on roads and walkways.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

Cold Weather and Shelters

A Cold Alert is currently in effect until 7 pm tonight, and an Extreme Cold Alert will be in effect from 7 pm tonight until 7 am tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will feel like 20°F or colder, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters and other information about hypothermia season, visit cold.dc.gov.

Cold Alerts and Extreme Cold Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system. Residents can sign up for free email and text alerts and updates at alert.dc.gov.

Cold Weather Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs who are the most vulnerable in our community.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

Low-Barrier Shelters

The following low-barrier shelters are open 24/7 year-round (except where noted):

Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Men

801 East – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE

Hypothermia Shelters

The following hypothermia shelters are open around the clock through Tuesday, February 24 at 7 am:

Women

Eve’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Harbor Light – 2100 New York Avenue NE

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Blair Hypothermia – 635 I Street NE

Emery Hypothermia – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Federal City 1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Naylor Road – 2601 Naylor Road SE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Please note: Adjustments to hours and facilities may occur if circumstances dictate (e.g., utility issues, weather-related access, etc.)

District Snow Team Deployment

The snow team will engage in a full deployment, consisting of approximately 200 heavy and light plows. Heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and light plows (pick-up trucks) treat smaller streets.

Residential and commercial property owners are encouraged to spread abrasives (e.g., salt, pet-friendly deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter) on their sidewalks before precipitation begins to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls.

The Department of General Services (DGS) is monitoring the forecast and is ready to begin deploying their snow team as needed to pretreat all DC government properties, including walkways, driveways and entryways at police stations, fire houses, DHS shelters, senior wellness centers, DC Public Schools buildings, and Department of Parks and Recreation sites. Based on the performance of the storm, DGS is prepared to move into removal, cleanup, and post-treatment operations. For more information on DGS snow and ice operations, visit DGS snow and ice operations FAQs.

DPW leads the District Snow Team with support from the District Department of Transportation, DGS, HSEMA, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event.

Following snowstorms that deliver large amounts of accumulation, the DC Volunteer Snow Team deploys to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs. Residents are encouraged to volunteer and register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team at snowteam.dc.gov.

Businesses

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners bring in all furniture and other elements within outdoor dining areas, except for barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to furniture or other materials.

Business owners should clear their sidewalks of snow within eight daylight hours of the storm’s end. Business owner/permit holders are responsible for clearing out all snow within outdoor dining areas and ensuring sidewalks are accessible.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. For preparedness tips and additional details on the District’s snow response, visit the Snow Season FAQ Guide.

Winter Weather Safety and Preparedness Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt, or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads instead of taking shortcuts.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pets.

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. Call 311 to report clogged storm drains/catch basins and other non-emergency hazards or damage.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Do not use a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline burning device inside your home, basement, or garage.

Avoid frozen pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run through the pipes.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser