Bowser Administration Releases Report Showing Strong Return on Investment from the University of the District of Columbia

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the Office of Education Through Employment Pathways (ETEP) released new findings on the economic value of a bachelor’s degree from the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), highlighting the university’s critical role in strengthening the District’s talent pipeline. The analysis shows that earning a bachelor’s degree from UDC leads to an estimated $1.9 million increase in lifetime earnings compared to individuals with only a high school diploma.

The findings show that a UDC bachelor’s degree is a strong long-term investment, meeting the Postsecondary Value Commission’s standard for minimum economic return. One year after graduation, graduates from 18 of 22 UDC programs earn median wages above a living wage, with the highest earnings in health fields, computer and information sciences, engineering, education, and accounting.

“UDC is a critical part of a District resident’s path to economic mobility, and I am thrilled to see these results reaffirm that role,” said Deputy Mayor Paul Kihn. “ETEP continues to deliver on its commitment to building understanding about outcomes for individuals served by DC’s education and workforce system.”

The project is the result of a new partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau’s Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes project and is funded in part by the Strada Education Foundation. The report allowed UDC and ETEP to access and understand real earnings data for UDC graduates for the first time.



“This new report underscores the value of a UDC degree and the doors it opens for our students and their families,” said UDC President Maurice D. Edington. “As we continue delivering on the promise of offering high-quality, accessible public education, we are proud of the vital role we play in strengthening the District’s talent pipeline and preparing graduates to meet the workforce needs of a rapidly changing economy.”

“The ETEP report offers valuable insight for past, present and future Firebirds,” said UDC Chief Academic Officer April Massey. “They affirm that the vast majority of UDC’s academic programs lead to strong job opportunities, competitive wages and a meaningful return on investment. In addition, this transparency helps prospective students make informed choices about their educational and career paths. We appreciate our long partnership with the DME and this new tool that strengthens how we communicate the value of a UDC education to the District community.”

The report also highlights UDC’s role in the local workforce, finding that half of graduates with health-related degrees work in the District’s health care sector five years after graduation. The analysis identifies opportunities to strengthen the education pipeline, as fewer than 10% of bachelor’s graduates in education are employed in DC’s education sector one year after graduation.

To support student success, the Bowser Administration recently invested $1 million to enhance UDC’s Student Success Center, funding 10 undergraduate academic advisors and expanding career success resources to improve graduation rates. An additional $1.7 million investment in the Pathways to Behavioral Health program supports critical staffing needs in DC schools while connecting District residents to meaningful careers.

In 2024, Mayor Bowser established the Office of Education Through Employment Pathways to track education and employment outcomes and apply these insights to strengthen programs that prepare young people for college and careers.

“This work demonstrates what is possible when we measure our success not only on graduation, but real-world outcomes,” said Monica Dodge, Executive Director of the Office of Education Through Employment Pathways for the District of Columbia. “By continuing this work, we can better understand the strengths in our education and workforce system and where we need to improve.”

These findings build on a growing portfolio of career-connected education partnerships between the Bowser Administration and UDC that link academic programs directly to high-demand careers and a pipeline to the middle class. Recent partnerships include:

Learn more about the report and find other ETEP publications at dme.dc.gov/page/research-and-publications.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser