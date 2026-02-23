DC Public Schools Will Open on Two-Hour Delay on Monday, February 23; DC Government to Open on Time

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, February 23. DC Government will open on time.

Families with students enrolled at a public charter school should expect to hear directly from their school and can also check the school status tracker to see if their school has changes to their operating posture.

An Extreme Cold Alert is in effect until 7 am. on Monday, February 23. Overnight temperatures will feel like 20°F or colder. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters and other information about hypothermia season, visit cold.dc.gov.

Residents are also encouraged to stay vigilant and help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

Cold Weather and Shelters

A Cold Alert is currently in effect until 7 pm tonight, and an Extreme Cold Alert will be in effect from 7 pm tonight until 7 am tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will feel like 20°F or colder, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters and other information about hypothermia season, visit cold.dc.gov.

Cold Alerts and Extreme Cold Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system. Residents can sign up for free email and text alerts and updates at alert.dc.gov.

Cold Weather Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs who are the most vulnerable in our community.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

Low-Barrier Shelters

The following low-barrier shelters are open 24/7 year-round (except where noted):

Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Men

801 East – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE

Hypothermia Shelters

The following hypothermia shelters are open around the clock through Tuesday, February 24 at 7 am:

Women

Eve’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Harbor Light – 2100 New York Avenue NE

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Blair Hypothermia – 635 I Street NE

Emery Hypothermia – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Federal City 1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Naylor Road – 2601 Naylor Road SE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Please note: Adjustments to hours and facilities may occur if circumstances dictate (e.g., utility issues, weather-related access, etc.)

Snow Clearing

Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks after a snow event.

DC Volunteer Snow Team Heroes

Following snowstorms that deliver large amounts of accumulation, the DC Volunteer Snow Team deploys to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs. Residents are encouraged to volunteer and register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team at snowteam.dc.gov.

Businesses

Commercial property owners and business owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners bring in all furniture and other elements within outdoor dining areas, except for barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to furniture or other materials.

Critical Infrastructure

Reporting power outages or downed wires:

Fallen overhead power lines should never be approached or touched even if the lines do not appear to be live or sparking. Call Pepco at 1-877-PEPCO-62 (1-877-737-2662) to report fallen electrical lines and power outages.

Treat all downed power lines as if they’re live. Do not touch, drive over, or try to move downed power lines.

Downed Trees

With high winds expected tomorrow, residents are encouraged to report any downed trees by calling 311 or submitting a request online at 311.dc.gov or on the 311 mobile app.

Residents should take steps to prevent pipes from freezing/bursting:

Drip water through your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing.

Open under-sink cabinets to help pipes stay warm.

Report loss of water service, widespread low water pressure, or water in the street to DC Water at 202-612-3400.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for free email and text alerts and updates through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system, at alert.dc.gov.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser