PassGo Expands Virtual and In-Person Signing Options for Calgary Real Estate Transactions

PassGo expands virtual and in-person signing for Calgary real estate, giving buyers and sellers flexible, secure options to close transactions with confidence.

Some clients value the convenience of virtual signing, while others prefer face-to-face meetings. Our goal is to remove friction while maintaining security, clarity, and personal support.” — Erin Crocker

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PassGo, a Calgary-based real estate law firm known for its streamlined digital closing experience, has expanded its virtual and in-person signing options to serve buyers, sellers, and mortgage clients navigating today’s real estate transactions.The expanded flexibility allows clients to complete key steps in their real estate transaction either remotely or in person, depending on their preferences, timelines, and comfort level.Clients can securely upload documents, find the cost of a title transfer , review milestones, communicate with their legal team, and complete required signatures through PassGo’s digital workspace, while still having the option to attend in-office appointments when preferred.“Real estate transactions don’t look the same for every client,” said Erin from PassGo. “Some clients value the convenience of virtual signing, while others prefer face-to-face meetings. Our goal is to remove friction from the process while maintaining security, clarity, and personal support.”PassGo’s approach is designed to reduce back-and-forth communication and uncertainty by centralizing documents, messaging, and transaction milestones in one secure portal. The expanded signing options also support smoother coordination around key handoff moments, including funds transfers and key delivery, helping transactions stay on track even when schedules or locations vary.As more Calgary buyers and sellers balance busy schedules, remote work, or out-of-province coordination, PassGo’s hybrid model reflects a broader shift toward flexible, client-centric legal services in real estate. The firm continues to prioritize privacy, compliance, and clear communication throughout every stage of the closing process.PassGo serves residential real estate clients across Calgary, supporting purchases, sales, refinances, and mortgage transactions with a modern, transparent approach to real estate law.To learn more about PassGo or start a real estate transaction, visit https://passgo.ca/ About PassGoPassGo is a Calgary-based real estate law firm focused on simplifying the closing process through a secure digital workspace and flexible service options. By combining legal expertise with modern technology, PassGo helps clients move through real estate transactions with confidence, clarity, and efficiency.

