Aspen Psychology Group Launches Seasonal Mental Health Awareness Campaign Ahead of the Holidays

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen Psychology Group is launching a Seasonal Mental Health Awareness Campaign to support individuals and families navigating emotional challenges that often intensify during the holidays and winter months. As daylight hours shorten and holiday expectations increase, many people experience heightened stress, anxiety, low mood, and relationship strain—often behind closed doors.While the holiday season is often associated with connection and celebration, Aspen Psychology Group recognizes that family gatherings can also bring emotional challenges, such as:• Differing values or beliefs between family members• Unresolved conflicts that resurface during time together• Grief or loss that feels more intense during the holidays• Difficulty setting or maintaining healthy boundaries• Long-standing family dynamics that create stress or discomfort• Pressure to feel joyful or grateful, leading to isolation or emotional exhaustionHow the Campaign Will HelpThrough this awareness campaign, Aspen Psychology Group aims to normalize these experiences and encourage people to seek support before stress becomes unmanageable. Their team of registered psychologists and mental health professionals works with children, teens, adults, couples, and families, offering evidence-based therapy tailored to seasonal mood changes, anxiety counselling , depression, relationship challenges, and family stress.“Not everyone experiences the holidays as warm or comforting,” said Lisa from Aspen Psychology Group. “We want people to know that it’s okay to struggle during this time, and that support is available. You don’t have to wait until after the holidays to ask for help.”The campaign highlights common seasonal mental health concerns and the importance of protecting emotional well-being during the holidays, including:• Increased anxiety or stress• Low motivation or seasonal low mood• Emotional burnout from social and family demands• Family conflict or relational strain• Feelings of loneliness or isolation, even when surrounded by others• The need to set healthy boundaries and manage expectations during family-focused seasonsGet More InformationFor those looking to understand seasonal mental health challenges better and find practical strategies for navigating difficult family dynamics during the holidays, Aspen Psychology Group has published a related blog post titled “ When the Holidays Don’t Feel Merry & Bright. About Aspen Psychology GroupAspen Psychology Group is a Calgary-based mental health practice providing compassionate, evidence-based psychological services for individuals, couples, families, children, and teens. Their multidisciplinary team supports clients through a wide range of mental health challenges, with a focus on personalized care, emotional resilience, and long-term well-being.

